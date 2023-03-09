Charlotte Tilbury Launched a Body Cream Inspired by the Moisturizer That Sells Every Minute

It's been an exciting few months for Charlotte Tilbury! Not only has the brand launched buzzy new products, like the blush that Lizzo wore to the Grammys, but it also recently announced Bella Hadid as its newest face. And in more exciting news, its latest innovation, the Magic Body Cream, is now available.

The new product is modeled after the brand's Magic Cream Moisturizer that Khloé Kardashian once said has the "magical moisture that your skin absorbs." Oh, and it's so popular that one jar of the original sells every minute globally. Made with many of the same ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, floral extracts, and shea butter — and with the bonus of caffeine and rose oil — this new cream is designed to bring a surge of hydration to your skin.

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream, $65; charlottetilbury.com

In addition to hydration, it also smooths out the texture of skin over time, especially in notably dry areas, like your elbows and kneecaps. During clinical tests, 40 percent of testers noticed firmer skin after using the cream for two months, especially in areas like the arms and under-neck skin.

It's available in two sizes: a 50 milliliter tube, which is ideal for travel, and a 200 milliliter option that's good for everyday use and should last for quite a while. For an all-over-body glow, the brand suggests applying the Supermodel Body Highlighter after the cream. You can also buy these products as a set should the pairing become part of your daily routine.

Hurry and stock up on the new Magic Body Cream before it sells out, and keep scrolling for more Charlotte Tilbury Magic products.

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue, $65; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, $85; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream, $145; charlottetilbury.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.