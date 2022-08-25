Charlotte Tilbury Says Her New Concealer Is Like 'Shapewear for the Eyes and Face'

Charlotte Tilbury has something brand new up her sleeve.

The iconic beauty guru and brand founder, who counts Amal Clooney, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss as clients, just unveiled her highly anticipated Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer today — and we've got the scoop.

Now if you ask us, Tilbury had already achieved product perfection with a number of her existing formulas, so when we caught wind that she had innovated once again, we couldn't wait to get our hands on this one.

An official press release describes the product (which comes in 30 gorgeous shades) as a "medium-buildable coverage concealer that wears for 16 hours." It's also packed with potent actives like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, golden vitamin C, crystalide, and vegan collagen, to name a few. At $33 a pop, this concealer is a hefty investment, but considering that lineup of anti-aging miracle workers, we can see why this skincare-infused eye product might be worth every penny.

"This is my best-kept secret, darlings! Concealers have always been a particular obsession of mine. I call this shapewear for the eyes and face, and it is going to change your life!" Tilbury told PEOPLE.

The makeup icon further explained that the formula is "clinically proven to improve the look of your skin every time you wear it" and that it "blends and stretches with the skin to combine the power of a concealer with the power of an eye cream." Tilbury also informed us that she's personally tested the complexion product on everyone from Amal Clooney and Kate Moss to Jourdan Dunn and Phoebe Dynevor for the past year before bringing this one to market.

"It was my mission to create a concealer that mimics the flattering and smoothing effects of shapewear — one that doesn't mask, but rather enhances the complexion," she said, noting that she spent years studying the movement of the eyes and face and the frequency between makeup and emotion to avoid any traces of creasing, fading, or settling into expression lines.

With promises that big, a few of my colleagues and I jumped at the chance to try it for ourselves, and spoiler alert — Tilbury's not wrong. I personally struggle with camouflaging my dark undereye circles (thanks, genetics!), and am forever on the hunt for a good full-coverage concealer.

I tested the Beautiful Skin Radiant formula for roughly two weeks, alternating between my tried-and-true standbys for a comprehensive comparison; and immediately, I noticed that this one gave me an ethereal lit-from-within glow right where I needed it. My co-workers were equally as impressed.

"I'm ready to throw out my old concealer after trying this one in multiple shades,"editorial director Laura Gurfein said. "It blends like a dream and doesn't look like I'm wearing a mask. My freckles still come through, but not the uneven skin tone underneath them."

Editor Jennifer Maldonado added that she loved how smoothly it blended into her skin without looking flat. "The concealer's subtle shimmer is a standout feature. It's especially great when I don't feel like wearing highlighter — I know the concealer has me covered with a little sparkle."

Shop the new Charlotte Tilbury concealer below, and be sure to check out the full shade range online to find your perfect match.

