15 Celebrities Open Up About Their Skin Conditions in Hopes of Helping Others
Celebrities may have big glam squads and access to the best doctors and treatment teams in the world—and yet even they have skin struggles. But many have managed to keep a positive attitude about their conditions like eczema, acne, psoriasis, alopecia, and more. Here, a few of the inspiring, uplifting, and wise words they've shared about their own journeys
Tia Mowry
After initially having her eczema misdiagnosed, Mowry told PEOPLE she wanted to share a message with other people with the condition, especially in the underserved African America community. "You're not alone. There are many sufferers out there who are going through the same thing that you're going through… at the end of the day, that's what this is all about."
Justin Bieber
The "Ghost" singer has been outspoken about his journey with acne for years—and has even found ways to make light of it. As reported by PEOPLE, he pointed them out for all to see on an Instagram story with the caption, "Pimples are in."
In recent years, he's thanked wife Hailey Baldwin for helping him achieve clearer skin.
LeAnn Rimes
Rimes celebrated her skin—psoriasis and all—with Glamour by posing nude to show off her plaques and writing in an essay, "Will these photos change the way I live? Will I wear shorts out to the grocery store? I honestly don't know. But what I do know is that it's amazing how small we can keep ourselves. When you finally allow yourself to step outside of what you've been caging in, the whole world opens up."
Jessica Simpson
After Simpson found an answer to her eczema with a prescription cream, she shared a message of hope with PEOPLE, saying, "I am always open. I'm open about my insecurities and my flaws, and if I can help inspire anybody to feel better about themselves, that's why I'm here. I'm always out to empower women, empower people to feel better about themselves."
Kendall Jenner
The model's struggles with acne have been well-documented, but she's learned not to let it get to her — even dunking on haters who commented on her complexion at the 2018 Golden Globes. Jenner, a onetime Proactiv spokeswoman, also posted a #10yearchallenge photo showing how much progress she had made with her treatment.
As Jenner once told PEOPLE, "One zit can really freak you out because you're like 'Oh no, are we going backwards again?' But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it's going to be all good. I want everyone to know I'm okay, and you can be okay too."
SZA
The singer doesn't let her breakouts get her down. She shared some words of wisdom with Refinery29 for all those struggling with acne like her: "Don't get discouraged with your skin when it doesn't do what you want it to do. Give it some time."
Kerry Washington
Washington may be a skincare spokesperson for Neutrogena, but that doesn't mean it's always been smooth sailing for her skin. The actress has spoken about her eczema and shared how she's managed to keep it in check with InStyle: "I work with a nutritionist because, to me, beauty is an inside-out thing. I take fish-oil pills, drink lots of water, and try not to eat dairy. Those things have really helped my skin."
Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye star has long been an advocate for self-care—and he credits his psoriasis with helping him find one effective form of it that helped hold off his flares for 6 months. They wrote in an Instagram post, "One thing I've started is gratitude journaling bc of @ruthielindsey and I'm not a doctor but I think it's helped my stress levels & my skin is feeling it. But if I get a flare again she still works it so either way we cool."
Kim Kardashian
Over the years, the reality star has spoken openly about her experiences with psoriatic arthritis and even documented her treatments. She went into even more detail in an essay for her sister Kourtney's site Poosh.com and put her attitude about the chronic condition into perspective. "If you have psoriasis, you can't let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over," she wrote.
Lili Reinhart
As previously reported by PEOPLE, Reinhart has spoken out about her experiences with her breakouts—and even used the topic as a way to connect with her fans. She once wrote on social media, "My breakouts don't define me. To anyone out there who feels embarrassed or ashamed by breakouts… I feel you. We have each other. So let's get through this acne experience together."
Cynthia Nixon
The And Just Like That star didn't know the cause of the facial redness she struggled with her whole life until when she was finally diagnosed with rosacea in adulthood. She's since made a point to discuss the condition openly and offer help to others, telling the National Rosacea Society, "Rosacea might always be on your mind, but it doesn't have to be on your face." Her advice: "If you think you might have rosacea, go see a dermatologist. Trust me—it'll be so much better.
Jenna Dewan
The Come Dance With Me judge has gotten real about her struggle with the skin-darkening condition melasma on social media, and once shared the way she conquered it—with a Coolaser treatment—on Instagram in a caption accompanying a clear-skinned selfie. "But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it's hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!"
Lucy Hale
Over the years, the Ragdoll star has managed to find some grace for herself when it comes to her acne. She told PEOPLE, "I'm 32 now, I definitely have just in general let go of expectations," she said. "I think I'll always care to some extent, but I think I have way more compassion for myself. And if I have a breakout instead of being like, 'Oh, God, what am I doing wrong?' I'll say, 'Oh, wow, I must be stressed,' or 'I must be not having enough water.' I try to find a solution."
Jada Pinkett Smith
Although Pinkett Smith's alopecia was no laughing matter at the Oscars in March 2022, in December 2021 the star has approached her journey to accepting her condition with some levity in recent months. On Instagram, she showed a patch of scalp that she joked looked like she "had brain surgery," adding, "Now at this point, I can only laugh."
Cyndi Lauper
The singer has long been on a mission to raise awareness of psoriasis to help people like her with the condition, even launching a podcast, PsO in the Know on the topic. She told the American Academy of Dermatology it's taught her to take time for herself, saying, "It's not a bad thing to take care of yourself," She added, "It's a busy, busy world we live in, but how long does it take to put on cream [moisturizer or medicine] or take a bath?"