15 Celebrities Open Up About Their Skin Conditions in Hopes of Helping Others

The model's struggles with acne have been well-documented, but she's learned not to let it get to her — even dunking on haters who commented on her complexion at the 2018 Golden Globes. Jenner, a onetime Proactiv spokeswoman, also posted a #10yearchallenge photo showing how much progress she had made with her treatment.

As Jenner once told PEOPLE, "One zit can really freak you out because you're like 'Oh no, are we going backwards again?' But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it's going to be all good. I want everyone to know I'm okay, and you can be okay too."