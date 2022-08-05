Doja Cat, Madonna, Jared Leto and More Celebrities Who Have Shaved Their Eyebrows Off

01 of 09 Doja Cat Doja Cat. Doja Cat/Instagram A hairless [Doja] cat! Known for her unique style, the "Woman" singer opened up about her decision to not only shave her eyebrows, but her entire head, in August 2022. After struggling with her natural hair for years, describing it as a "f---ing nightmare," Doja shared that she saw "no point" in having hair. "What is the use of having hair if you're not going to f---ing wearing it out? I don't even sport it, so I'm shaving it off. There's no point. I've never felt so f---ing happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me," she continued.

02 of 09 Kanye West Sunday Service Evidently, the rapper is no stranger to the razor! When Kanye West debuted his absent arches in November 2021, the shocking shave came as no surprise as it was a follow up to his bizarre bald-patch buzzcut the month prior.

03 of 09 Jared Leto There's very little Jared Leto won't (hair)do for a role! While the actor has become synonymous with his extreme method acting, he goes all-in on his physical appearance, too. Leto portrayed different eyebrow-less, lipstick-wearing characters in back-to-back films when he starred in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club and 2016's Suicide Squad. "They started to grow back slower and slower, so I got a little scared. But they did come back," he told Ellen DeGeneres about the re-growth process. "It's going to be strange to make a film with eyebrows and without lipstick. I'm going to feel kind of naked."

04 of 09 Amandla Stenberg Amy Sussman/Getty Amandla Stenberg fashionably fell victim to a viral TikTok trend that influenced their hair removal decision. The star showed of their shaved, yet perfectly shaped brows during a getting ready guide with Vogue. "I just did that thing that everyone is doing now where I shaved off the end of my eyebrows because of godd--n TikTok so I have a different eyebrow shape than usual," they explained while applying some tinted gel to their eyebrow hairs. "But honestly... I'm absolutely loving it."

05 of 09 Antonio Banderas (Photo by Eduardo Parra/FilmMagic) Antonio Banderas said "adios" to his eyebrows in what evolved into a makeover masterpiece! Morphing into painter Pablo Picasso, the Spanish actor fully committed to his role in National Geographic's biographical series Genius in 2018.

06 of 09 Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram Tweezing, plucking, waxing ... not for Jodie Turner-Smith! The actress posted a video to her Instagram Story in March documenting her bold brow removal process. The short clip featured Turner-Smith with a disposable razor to her head, ridding every last follicle from her face. The text overlay simply read, "Bye bye brows."

07 of 09 Ethan Peck Paramount+ Ethan Peck's process to pointed-ears-and-shaved-eyebrows as Spock in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a commitment, but time effective to say the least! Prosthetic department head Chris Bridges told Variety that the decision to shave Peck's brows cut the prosthetic process down from two hours to precisely 72 minutes. "I remember sitting down with Ethan and saying, 'Let me shave your brows. They'll grow back. I promise," recalled Bridges. "As long as they don't wax them or damage the follicle, they'll grow back.' So, he was like, 'All right, let's do it.'"

08 of 09 Albert Brooks FILMDISTRICT If you had to describe Albert Brooks' character in 2011's Drive, a Tommy Bahama shirt paired with a lack of eyebrows would illustrate a perfect picture of mobster Bernie Rose. "I knew what I wanted the character to look like," Brooks told Interview Magazine. "I emailed [my makeup artist] photos and I would wait with baited breath. He wrote back, 'Terrific!' "