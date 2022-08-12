Cardi B Says She Uses Boiled Onion Water in Her Haircare Routine: 'Giving a Shine to My Hair'

The Grammy-winning rapper shared that she washes her hair with onion water as part of her “healthy hair growth journey”

By
Published on August 12, 2022
Cardi B Says She's Been Using Boiled Onion Water in Her Haircare Routine
Photo: Cardi B/Instagram (2)

Cardi B is revealing her secret to healthy hair.

On Friday, the "I Like It" singer, 29, shared on Instagram that she uses boiled onion water to make her hair grow alongside a clip of her current long, sleek hairstyle.

"My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," she captioned the post. "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy."

She added, "Its odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair."

The haircare tip received a mixed reaction in the comment section.

Digital creator JL Bunny wrote, "My hair inspo forreal" while media personality Jerome Trammel shared, "Yassss hair! It's giving Aaliyah signature style!"

While another user was skeptical of the onions being odorless after trying a similar hack herself. Actress and author Juju Castaneda replied, "I have to try boiling the onions .. I was juicing them and left it too long .. & for an entire year, anytime my hair was blowed out or straightened it smelled like Sofrito 🥴🤦🏾‍♀️"

Adding onion to a haircare routine may be beneficial due to "the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties" of the vegetable which can "help you grow your hair or enhance its healthy appearance," according to Healthline.

"Onion juice has the potential to help stimulate hair follicles and thereby encourage hair growth," Tiffany Young, a certified trichologist and the CEO of ThinHairThick, told Martha Stewart in March. "It is also a natural antiseptic. Hair loss that is caused from inflammatory disease, poor blood flow, and poor diet could see a benefit."

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning rapper also stripped down her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion on social media.

"Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the Twitter photo.

In June, she also got real about her appearance on her Instagram Story. She shared that wanted to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her son Wave last September.

At the time, the star revealed that she's "a little heavier than usual," adding about a section of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it."

Cardi continued in the clip, "I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--- out and do my f---ing surgery. I'm over it."

"Me and surgery goes together bad," she joked.

