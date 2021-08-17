Cardi B Shared Her Impressive Collection of Shower Essentials — and Everything's Under $20 on Amazon
As the great bathing debate continues in Hollywood, Cardi B has made her stance on showering perfectly clear. Based on her latest Twitter snap, the "Rumors" collaborator is pro-shower, and her current stockpile of chosen cleansing essentials includes many drugstore favorites. Celebrities, they really are just like us — at least when it comes to relying on Vaseline, Dove, and Dr. Teal's.
After previously sharing her go-to DIY hair mask recipe, Cardi B recently shared more of her beauty regimen with social media. Asking if Twitter followers would shower at her place, the performer gave them a peek at her current bathroom counter, which was fully stocked with items that included scrub from OGX, deodorant from Degree, body oil from Dr. Teal's, and Vaseline petroleum jelly, which she mixes with lotion to use on her body or applies alone to her face.
Buy It! Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, $11.97 (orig. $14.69); amazon.com
Her impressive collection also has multiple items for moisturizing, including Dove body wash and Palmer's Cocoa Butter. Also approved by Amazon shoppers, the Cocoa Butter was dubbed "wonderful" by one online reviewer. "The consistency is just like butter, and it quickly melts from the heat of your skin on contact, making you feel pampered, as well as moisturized," they wrote.
Taking the time to respond to one fan comment about her preference for St. Ives, Cardi B revealed how she uses the scrub." I looooveeeee to exfoliate down south with it after I shave. I can't laser or wax till I give birth so I like to exfoliate right after I shave. Body scrubs is good for the leg & body but I feel is to oily for the bikini line," she wrote. And there you have it — skin care tips and product recs straight from the chart-topping celeb.
Add to your collection of shower essentials with these Cardi-B approved items. Shop more of her favorites below.
Buy It! St. Ives Acne Control Face Scrub, $15.52; amazon.com
Buy It! Palmer's Cocoa Butter, $6.64 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dove Body Wash, $18.92 (orig. $25.96); amazon.com
