Shop

Camila Cabello Swears by This $10 Volumizing Mascara Blake Lively and 50,000 Shoppers Also Love

Reviewers say it beats out higher-end options
By Eva Thomas April 14, 2022 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sometimes, the best mascara can be found at your nearest drugstore aisle, and singer Camila Cabello just reminded us about a no-fuss, lash-lengthening $10 tube that's top-tier: the L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara.

Cabello, who's partnered with L'Oréal in the past, called out Lash Paradise in a nine-minute Vogue beauty video, where she dished out all the details on her everyday skincare regime and her "out-the-door, quick-as-I-can makeup routine." As per usual, so relatable. What's more, Cabello shared that she's been using this mascara, which she called her ''favorite," even long before she was famous. "I'm a day one L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise girl," she said. 

RELATED: Camila Cabello's Comfy Sneakers Might Just Be Hollywood's Best-Kept Shoe Secret

It has a simple, long-wearing formula that does exactly what you want from a mascara: It lifts,  lengthens, and adds major volume, without smudging, flaking, and, most importantly, clumping. The end result of a few swipes is feather-like lashes that could easily be mistaken for falsies. Bonus: The mascara's also infused with floral oil that conditions and moisturizes.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $9.97; amazon.com

The Cabello-approved mascara has been available since May 2017, which in the beauty world isn't actually all that long, given some products have been around for decades. But in its five years on the market, this mascara has already amassed an incredible list of celeb fans that includes Blake Lively and Beyoncé, and it's so in demand, a tube sells every five seconds. Feel free to do that math, but you don't need to be a pro to know that's a lot in a 24-hour day.

As an added cherry on top, this L'Oréal mascara is backed by more than 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, with plenty of shoppers saying this $10 tube beats out higher-end options. Ample exclamations of "best mascara ever!" can be seen when scrolling through the thousands of reviews, and honestly, those three words say it all.

If you want a simple mascara that'll take your lashes to new heights (literally), snag the Cabello-approved find for $10 on Amazon. Once you try it, you might also be propelled to scream it's, "the best mascara ever!"

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com