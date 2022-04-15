Camila Cabello Swears by This $10 Volumizing Mascara Blake Lively and 50,000 Shoppers Also Love

The Cabello-approved mascara has been available since May 2017, which in the beauty world isn't actually all that long, given some products have been around for decades. But in its five years on the market, this mascara has already amassed an incredible list of celeb fans that includes Blake Lively and Beyoncé, and it's so in demand, a tube sells every five seconds. Feel free to do that math, but you don't need to be a pro to know that's a lot in a 24-hour day.