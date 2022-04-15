Camila Cabello Swears by This $10 Volumizing Mascara Blake Lively and 50,000 Shoppers Also Love
Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty
Sometimes, the best mascara can be found at your nearest drugstore aisle, and singer Camila Cabello just reminded us about a no-fuss, lash-lengthening $10 tube that's top-tier: the L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara.
Cabello, who's partnered with L'Oréal in the past, called out Lash Paradise in a nine-minute Vogue beauty video, where she dished out all the details on her everyday skincare regime and her "out-the-door, quick-as-I-can makeup routine." As per usual, so relatable. What's more, Cabello shared that she's been using this mascara, which she called her ''favorite," even long before she was famous. "I'm a day one L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise girl," she said.
It has a simple, long-wearing formula that does exactly what you want from a mascara: It lifts, lengthens, and adds major volume, without smudging, flaking, and, most importantly, clumping. The end result of a few swipes is feather-like lashes that could easily be mistaken for falsies. Bonus: The mascara's also infused with floral oil that conditions and moisturizes.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $9.97; amazon.com
The Cabello-approved mascara has been available since May 2017, which in the beauty world isn't actually all that long, given some products have been around for decades. But in its five years on the market, this mascara has already amassed an incredible list of celeb fans that includes Blake Lively and Beyoncé, and it's so in demand, a tube sells every five seconds. Feel free to do that math, but you don't need to be a pro to know that's a lot in a 24-hour day.
As an added cherry on top, this L'Oréal mascara is backed by more than 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, with plenty of shoppers saying this $10 tube beats out higher-end options. Ample exclamations of "best mascara ever!" can be seen when scrolling through the thousands of reviews, and honestly, those three words say it all.
If you want a simple mascara that'll take your lashes to new heights (literally), snag the Cabello-approved find for $10 on Amazon. Once you try it, you might also be propelled to scream it's, "the best mascara ever!"