Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite'

Cameron Diaz likes to keep it simple when it comes to her night-out makeup.

In a video on Instagram, Diaz enjoyed a glass of wine by Avaline (a brand she happens to be a co-founder of), in true get-ready-with-me fashion, while she revealed her hassle-free six step routine. It featured a lineup of beauty products from one brand in particular: Merit Beauty, and there's one product she's especially fond of.

"It's my favorite," she said, referring to the Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush at the beginning of the video. "I've always been a plummy girl," the actress noted as she effortlessly applied the shade Raspberry Beret, a sheer berry-hued pigment, on her lips and cheeks.

The satin blush is formulated with Vitamin E, a key ingredient which is an antioxidant that nourishes and conditions, so it essentially melts right into the skin. It's also made with microfine powder pigments that give a hint of color without concealing skin's natural texture or looking cakey.

Not only are its wildly popular balm-like sticks actually good for your skin, but they also come housed in chic minimalist packaging that's either recyclable, reusable, or compostable. The $28 multi-purpose product comes in five colors ranging from Terracotta (a warm neutral) to Mood (a soft burgundy).

"It goes on skin so smoothly and blends out like butter," one customer raved. Another reviewer, who praised it for the color payoff, said, "It's quite pigmented but not over the top."

If you're not familiar, Merit Beauty is a relatively new brand, but it's garnered quite the following thanks to its less-is-more approach to makeup. Mandy Moore's makeup artist used the brand's mascara on the actress before a red carpet event earlier this year.

Diaz also used the Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara on her lashes, which is currently in stock but known to sell out frequently. A few other products in her routine from the brand include the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, a lightweight formula that doubles as foundation and concealer, and the Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, which is ideal for a natural-looking contour along your cheekbones.

Below find the rest of the Merit Beauty products Cameron Diaz used in her GRWM video.

