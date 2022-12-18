Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite'

Plus, the other Merit Beauty staples she uses 

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

cameron-diaz-knight-day-premiere

Cameron Diaz likes to keep it simple when it comes to her night-out makeup.

In a video on Instagram, Diaz enjoyed a glass of wine by Avaline (a brand she happens to be a co-founder of), in true get-ready-with-me fashion, while she revealed her hassle-free six step routine. It featured a lineup of beauty products from one brand in particular: Merit Beauty, and there's one product she's especially fond of.

"It's my favorite," she said, referring to the Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush at the beginning of the video. "I've always been a plummy girl," the actress noted as she effortlessly applied the shade Raspberry Beret, a sheer berry-hued pigment, on her lips and cheeks.

The satin blush is formulated with Vitamin E, a key ingredient which is an antioxidant that nourishes and conditions, so it essentially melts right into the skin. It's also made with microfine powder pigments that give a hint of color without concealing skin's natural texture or looking cakey.

Not only are its wildly popular balm-like sticks actually good for your skin, but they also come housed in chic minimalist packaging that's either recyclable, reusable, or compostable. The $28 multi-purpose product comes in five colors ranging from Terracotta (a warm neutral) to Mood (a soft burgundy).

"It goes on skin so smoothly and blends out like butter," one customer raved. Another reviewer, who praised it for the color payoff, said, "It's quite pigmented but not over the top."

flush balm cheek color
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color, $28; meritbeauty.com

If you're not familiar, Merit Beauty is a relatively new brand, but it's garnered quite the following thanks to its less-is-more approach to makeup. Mandy Moore's makeup artist used the brand's mascara on the actress before a red carpet event earlier this year.

Diaz also used the Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara on her lashes, which is currently in stock but known to sell out frequently. A few other products in her routine from the brand include the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, a lightweight formula that doubles as foundation and concealer, and the Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, which is ideal for a natural-looking contour along your cheekbones.

Below find the rest of the Merit Beauty products Cameron Diaz used in her GRWM video.

The Minimalist PERFECTING COMPLEXION STICK
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Skin Complex, $38; meritbeauty.com

Clean Lash LENGTHENING MASCARA
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara, $26; meritbeauty.com

Bronze Balm SHEER BRONZER
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, $30; meritbeauty.com

Brow 1980 VOLUMIZING POMADE
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade, $24; meritbeauty.com

Brush No.1 BLENDING BRUSH
merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Brush No. 1 Blending Brush, $30; meritbeauty.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Schticky Lint Roller Set Tout
Pet Owners Save a 'Ton of Money' on Lint Rollers Thanks to This Reusable Gadget That Picks Up Hair in Seconds
Omoone Women's Lounge Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket Shacket
This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale
amazon
Amazon's Best-Selling Hydroponic Garden Kit Gives Shoppers 'Fresh Green All Winter,' and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon beauty items
15 of the Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Wish for Most — Starting at Just $5
Pat McGrath Star Wars
Pat McGrath Says Her New 'Star Wars' Makeup Collection Is 'Bound to Render You Starstruck'
Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Very Impressed' by These $25 Whitening Strips That Stay in Place and Work Fast
JVN Hair Sets tout
Gift Alert! JVN's Full-Sized Hair Care Sets Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off
Oprah Winfrey toothbrush
Oprah Once Said This On-Sale Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Travel Thanks to Its Design and Sleek Case
jennifer grey beauty essentials
8 Beauty Essentials Jennifer Grey Can't Live Without
Best Fenty Beauty Products
Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon'
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Electric Toothbrush Is 'Better Than Sonicare,' and It's 43% Off Today
Charlotte Tilbury Tout
PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Makeup, Including the Celeb-Worn Pillow Talk Lipstick, Is Discounted at This Rare Sale
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore Wants to Make 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Reboot with Cameron Diaz
Clean Beauty
Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8
Solawave Holiday Sale Tout
Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale
Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Tout
The Retinol Serum That Shoppers Say Makes Skin 'Noticeably Smoother' Is on Sale — but Only 72 More Hours
Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Cameron Diaz Reveals Her 'Shallot Gold' Recipe and the First Dish She Cooked for Benji Madden
Avene
The 'Miracle' Thermal Spring Water Spray That's a Staple in Celeb Skincare Routines Is Under $7 Today
carolina-herrera-fragrance-tout
The Best Limited Edition Holiday Beauty Gifts