This Shopper-Loved LED Teeth Whitening Kit Is Only $24 Thanks to a Secret Discount Code

A complete beauty look usually includes some type of liquid or powder foundation, an eye moment with a swipe of mascara, and a dab of blush, highlighter, lipstick, or eyeshadow if you're feeling ambitious. But one aspect of looking your best is usually overlooked: the color of your teeth.
Drinking coffee and consuming stain-causing foods are just a few things that can take a toll on your pearly whites, leading to dullness and yellowing. To reclaim a bright smile, Amazon shoppers are turning to the Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit, which combines the power of carbamide peroxide-infused gel and an LED light to seriously whiten teeth. The best news? Right now (and through Cyber Monday), the kit is 20 percent off when you enter code 20CALICYBER at checkout.
In fact, the kit works so well that more than 5,000 Amazon customers have already left it a five-star rating, noting how incredibly easy it is to use. Simply add the whitening gel to the mouth tray using the syringe provided, insert the tray into your mouth and activate the light, and wear it for 10-30 minutes. Afterward, you'll rinse any remaining gel and repeat this process for 7-10 days until you reach your desired shade.
While it might seem too good to be true, in just one week, reviewers say they've seen a difference with this combination and without sensitivity. That's thanks to Cali White's gentle formula, which swaps out harsh ingredients like hydrogen peroxide for carbamide peroxide (part hydrogen peroxide and part urea, an organic compound), safer for enamel and just as effective as hydrogen peroxide. The gel is made even more powerful when used with the brand's LED light, since it helps speed up stain removal.
"My teeth are the whitest they have ever been, and I thought they were ok before," one shopper wrote. "I like that it produces really fast results with zero sensitivity. I've tried whitening strips in the past, but I could only suffer through for so long before my mouth was in a ton of pain. I will be reordering!"
Another added that they were surprised it worked as well as it did considering that the kit is much more affordable than other brands. "The reviews on this are for real," the customer said. "This product is not only easy to use, but it works! And the best part is the price is the best anywhere online. You can get the full kit for the same price as some companies' refills. I feel like I actually have a shot at getting perfectly white teeth without thousands of dollars of dentist visits!"
If you're not feeling completely confident with your smile, be on your way to brighter pearly whites this holiday season with the Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit from Amazon, and don't forget to enter code 20CALICYBER at checkout for 20 percent off.
