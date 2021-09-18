This Kardashian-Loved Body Care Brand Just Launched a Heavenly Hydrating Oil for Your Face, Hair, and Body

"My sister grew up with Kim," C & The Moon's founder, Carson Meyer, tells PEOPLE. "She sent her a jar as a gift when we first launched and she ended up loving it and it just went from there. I was blown away when she first posted about it being 'the best scrub ever.' It was totally an organic share and one that has been so pivotal to the growth of my business. Knowing the family uses and loves the product thrills me."