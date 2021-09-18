This Kardashian-Loved Body Care Brand Just Launched a Heavenly Hydrating Oil for Your Face, Hair, and Body
If you haven't yet heard of C & The Moon, listen up. This charming, Malibu-based clean beauty brand launched a few short years ago with exactly one product: a fragrant, all-natural body scrub that quickly caused a stir amongst celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.
Buy It! C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub, $64; amazon.com
The famous family has since offered glowing testimonials of the yummy-smelling skin-smoother, most recently with the momager singing its praises on her eldest daughter's lifestyle site, Poosh.
"I'm a huge fan of this body scrub, it's amazing. It gently exfoliates my skin and leaves me feeling silky smooth. Plus it smells absolutely delicious. I can't get enough," Jenner declared.
Turns out, the celebrity sisters first caught wind of the cool brand right when it hit shelves and were instantly obsessed with the luxurious product.
"My sister grew up with Kim," C & The Moon's founder, Carson Meyer, tells PEOPLE. "She sent her a jar as a gift when we first launched and she ended up loving it and it just went from there. I was blown away when she first posted about it being 'the best scrub ever.' It was totally an organic share and one that has been so pivotal to the growth of my business. Knowing the family uses and loves the product thrills me."
And now that the scrub has the Kardashian seal of approval, what better time to expand the line with a gorgeous, hydrating body oil that can be used in a multitude of ways. The Malibu Made Glow Oil launched earlier this month, and can be used on the face, body, and hair.
Buy It! C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Oil, $93; amazon.com
"The inspiration really came from my customers. I didn't think the world needed another oil since there are so many great ones out there, but I received dozens of messages from customers wanting an oil that had the same signature scent as the body scrub, but something that they could use more often, in between showers," Meyer explained.
Formulated with sea buckthorn oil, jojoba seed oil, rosehip oil, food-grade vanilla, and other natural yet potent ingredients, this quick-drying skin-softener smells heavenly while improving blood circulation, removing toxins from the body, evening out skin tone, alleviating sunburns and stretch marks, and so much more. We love to apply it in a circular motion post shower, and now nothing else compares. Plus, now that the temperatures are cooling off, we simply can't think of any other way to hydrate from head to toe than with this magical multitasker.
Last but not least, we had to ask Meyer, who is also a birth doula, if she would recommend her latest launch to pregnant mamas, like Kylie Jenner.
"Absolutely! I always formulate with mamas in mind. Keeping hydrated can help the elasticity of the skin (along with a healthy diet) to nourish a growing belly. The Malibu Made Glow Oil is also a great breast massage oil during pregnancy to support the lymphatic system and milk ducts," she adds.
And there you have it. This brilliant body oil is something the whole family can enjoy.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Kardashian-Loved Body Care Brand Just Launched a Heavenly Hydrating Oil for Your Face, Hair, and Body
- These Anti-Slip Pads Are the Trick to Keeping Rugs from Sliding When Vacuuming
- This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Rare Sale — Including the Exfoliant Meghan Markle Once Raved About
- Pet Owners Say This Grooming Brush Is 'the Most Useful Tool They've Ever Purchased' — and It's on Sale