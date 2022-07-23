Burt's Bees Makes a Lotion That Shoppers Call a 'Saving Grace' for Sunburned Skin — and It's on Sale
With record heat waves continuing to hit most of the country week after week, it's safe to guess plenty of us are suffering from some brutal sunburns this summer. There is no shortage of sunburn relief options out there, but what does vary wildly is the effectiveness of those solutions.
Burt's Bees, a brand long trusted for soothing, natural skincare options, might have one of the best post-sunburn products out there. And right now, the After Sun Soother Lotion is also a great deal on Amazon, coming in under $9 for a bottle.
Packed with 98.9 percent natural ingredients, it's no wonder this "miracle" lotion has such a positive effect on irritated and burned skin. The combo of aloe vera and coconut oil is safe for sensitive skin, while being hydrating, calming, and moisturizing, even after a long day of harmful sun.
Buy It! Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother Lotion, $7.69 (orig. $11.40); amazon.com
Lotions with a greasy feel are definitely not the dream, so we love that this one is both non-greasy and fast-absorbing, and it goes right to work without making your skin feel uncomfortably drenched. And for those avoiding harmful skincare ingredients like parabens and phthalates, you don't need to worry when it comes to this naturally-based option.
As far as brands go, Burt's Bees has long been a frontrunner in ethical and eco-conscious formulations. Aside from responsibly sourcing natural ingredients, they're also carbon neutral, Leaping Bunny certified, and have programs in place to give back to the planet.
Reviewers vouch for this "perfect sunburn solution" wholeheartedly, praising it again and again as the one thing that helped them through brutal burns. One shopper who got the "worst burn" used the lotion several times over the course of a day and praised the results, saying "the burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same."
Another reviewer who recommends it for the whole family added "go out and buy 50 bottles!" Meanwhile another added simply, "this stuff is magic."
The praise on the results is clear. "I've had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel," one reviewer raved.
Anyone who knows the pain of a summer burn is probably sold by now. Grab a bottle of Burt's Bees After Sun Soother Lotion while it's still 33 percent off on Amazon.
