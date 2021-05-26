Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ by How Well This Firming Drugstore Moisturizer Works — and It's 47% Off
There's no denying the power of a good moisturizer, especially one with skin-firming abilities. Much to skincare enthusiasts dismay, these formulas typically tend to come with steep price tags. If you're looking for an affordable anti-aging moisturizer that delivers results, Amazon shoppers might have just found the perfect buy: Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream.
Powered by bakuchiol, a gentle, collagen-boosting ingredient that is considered a natural alternative to retinol, this drugstore moisturizer (which also comes recommended by New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD) is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and create a firmer, more rejuvenated complexion. It also helps minimize any unwanted texture and discoloration from your skin, translating to a dewy glow. Over on the hydration side, the Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream uses a rich blend of glycerin, beeswax, and vitamin E to enrich your skin with lasting moisture.
Impressive ingredients and results aside, this moisturizer is generating a lot of buzz among Amazon beauty fans because it's 47 percent off its normal price of $19.99. Talk about a deal, right?
Buy It! Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream, $10.54 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Across the board, reviewers love that the formula doesn't irritate or tingle their skin, thanks to its mild ingredients. Other key takeaways are that it doesn't leave behind a greasy residue and that a little goes a long way, so you really get the most bang for your buck. "You can feel your skin drink it in, instantly," one shopper raved. "I'm 50-ish and I can tell my skin is firmer using this product."
Another added, "Wow, I am shocked at these results. I have tried multiple creams, peels, masks, etc. with acne and [anti-aging] regimens, retinol, vitamin C, sulfur, salicylic acid… I'm very impressed and have subscribed to it now."
For a shopper with sensitive skin, the Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream outperformed its luxury counterparts. "This cream has rejuvenated my complexion, hydrated and made it so soft," they wrote. "I had to return a $130 [moisturizer] because my skin was burning, red, and puffy. I immediately switched to Burt's Bees and my face is happy again."
Refresh your skincare routine and get the Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream on Amazon today.
