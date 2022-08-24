Brooke Shields on the 'Clean' Sunscreen She's Used All Summer: 'So Moisturizing Without Feeling Greasy'

The actress and True Botanicals ambassador got a sneak peek at the new formula, which dropped last week

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yaeger
Madison Yauger

Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooke Shields

As a role model for aging gracefully, Brooke Shields only stands by products she fully believes in.

Shields' dedication to skincare stems from wanting to set an example for her kids: "I think it's being a mother of young girls — getting them set on the right path as early as possible. It's through using clean products like True Botanicals, with their attention to research, and how they do it, and how your skin recognizes it."

True Botanicals is a skincare line the actress and entrepreneur partnered with in 2020 and has been championing ever since. Shields chatted with PEOPLE about its latest launch — the Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30, a facial sunscreen — which she loves for its lightweight feel and hydrating effects. "I have been using it this summer, actually, and my favorite part is not only the SPF, but that it's so moisturizing without feeling greasy," she says. "That's an important balance to strike."

As someone who tans easily — "I could be in a car and I'll still get dark," she jokes — Shields is constantly wearing a form of sunscreen. "A lot of them are greasy or too white, or they burn or are too dry, and [with True Botanicals] I was so impressed." (The tan streak doesn't run in the family, though: "I'd been asking them for an SPF since the beginning," the actress said, "especially having two fair red-headed daughters.")

Shields loves the "delicious" fragrance and describes the sunscreen as "radiant, clean, and luxurious." She appreciates that there's "nothing medicinal about it" and that it feels more like skincare rather than your typical sunblock. She notes that there aren't any waxes or other ingredients that clog the skin, unlike common sunscreens.

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30, $65; truebotanicals.com

True Botanicals has become an integral part of Shields' skincare routine, as well as actresses like Laura Dern and Olivia Wilde (who are also brand ambassadors). Though her brows are still immaculate, Shields' skin at 57 is starting to steal the spotlight, with a radiance that rivals most twentysomethings. She uses a five-step skincare routine with True Botanical products, all of which you can check out below.

"With the Vitamin C Booster, I add it into the serum and sometimes the oils," Shields says. "It just feels good and positive." The actress says her skin leans more dry than oily, so her whole mantra is "moisture, moisture, moisture!" She used to rely on thick, heavy creams, but learned that True Botanicals' lighter products are just as effective for hydration. "I used to be a little afraid of oils, but these absorb beautifully," Shields admits.

And the eye cream came in handy last week when Shields sent her oldest daughter, Rowan, off to her second year at college (at this writer's alma mater, no less!). After some understandable tears, Shields says, "the eye cream did soothe my eyes."

True Botanicals, a female-founded company, started back in 2014 and uses only organic-certified and wild-harvested ingredients, practices sustainable sourcing, and doesn't perform animal testing. "They teach me a great deal, and their transparency, their honest approach, I really appreciate that," Shields says. "It's an honor to be able to champion them."

Check out the rest of Brooke Shields' True Botanicals anti-aging skincare routine.

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! Vitamin C Booster, $90; truebotanicals.com

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream, $78; truebotanicals.com

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm, $48; truebotanicals.com

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! Chebula Active Serum, $90; truebotanicals.com

True Botanicals SPF Launch
True Botanicals

Buy It! Pure Radiance Oil, $110; truebotanicals.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
saie lotion
All the Black Friday Skincare Markdowns You Shouldn't Miss, Including Celebrity Favorites
Serum bottle with dropper and drops on pink background
These Are the Self-Tanning Drops You Need for a Year-Long Sunless Glow
CeraVe Brand Review
Everything You Need to Know About CeraVe (and Its Best Products)
True Botanicals Biggest Sale of the Year
The Anti-Aging Face Oil That Laura Dern Calls Her 'Everything' Happens to Be on Sale Right Now
Dermstore Skincare Makeup Sale
9 Epic Beauty Deals from Dermstore's Anniversary Sale to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Scarlett Johansson, The Outset NOURISHING SQUALANE DAILY MOISTURIZER
Scarlett Johansson's Skincare Line Is Giving Shoppers 'Softer, Plumper' Skin, and Everything Is on Sale Today
beauty writers trying SKKN by Kim
SKKN by Kim: 3 Beauty Experts Share Their Honest Reviews of the Celebrity Skincare Line
Sarah Jessica Parker and the Roc Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules
Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This $33 Serum to Smooth Fine Lines Around Tired Eyes
New SPF Launches
7 New SPF Products Packed with Powerful Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredients to Try This Summer
Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Anti-Aging Beauty Deals from Amazon Prime Day to Help You Stock Your Vanity
Sydney Sweeney, Drew Barrymore
The Beauty Products Drew Barrymore, Christie Brinkley, and More Celebs Actually Use Are on Sale at Amazon
selena-gomez-unite-hair
Selena Gomez Dropped Her Simple Morning Routine for Summer, and Her Go-To Detangler Costs Just $12
Roundup of early prime beauty deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7
Tata Harper Sale
Surprise! Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Tata Harper Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale
best tinted moisturizers
We Tested to See Which Tinted Moisturizers Deliver the Most Radiant Finish
JoJo Fletcher Kopari sunscreen
The Shimmery Sunscreen Responsible for JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Weekend Glow Has Sold Out 5 Times