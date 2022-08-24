Brooke Shields on the 'Clean' Sunscreen She's Used All Summer: 'So Moisturizing Without Feeling Greasy'

As a role model for aging gracefully, Brooke Shields only stands by products she fully believes in.

Shields' dedication to skincare stems from wanting to set an example for her kids: "I think it's being a mother of young girls — getting them set on the right path as early as possible. It's through using clean products like True Botanicals, with their attention to research, and how they do it, and how your skin recognizes it."

True Botanicals is a skincare line the actress and entrepreneur partnered with in 2020 and has been championing ever since. Shields chatted with PEOPLE about its latest launch — the Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30, a facial sunscreen — which she loves for its lightweight feel and hydrating effects. "I have been using it this summer, actually, and my favorite part is not only the SPF, but that it's so moisturizing without feeling greasy," she says. "That's an important balance to strike."

As someone who tans easily — "I could be in a car and I'll still get dark," she jokes — Shields is constantly wearing a form of sunscreen. "A lot of them are greasy or too white, or they burn or are too dry, and [with True Botanicals] I was so impressed." (The tan streak doesn't run in the family, though: "I'd been asking them for an SPF since the beginning," the actress said, "especially having two fair red-headed daughters.")

Shields loves the "delicious" fragrance and describes the sunscreen as "radiant, clean, and luxurious." She appreciates that there's "nothing medicinal about it" and that it feels more like skincare rather than your typical sunblock. She notes that there aren't any waxes or other ingredients that clog the skin, unlike common sunscreens.

True Botanicals has become an integral part of Shields' skincare routine, as well as actresses like Laura Dern and Olivia Wilde (who are also brand ambassadors). Though her brows are still immaculate, Shields' skin at 57 is starting to steal the spotlight, with a radiance that rivals most twentysomethings. She uses a five-step skincare routine with True Botanical products, all of which you can check out below.

"With the Vitamin C Booster, I add it into the serum and sometimes the oils," Shields says. "It just feels good and positive." The actress says her skin leans more dry than oily, so her whole mantra is "moisture, moisture, moisture!" She used to rely on thick, heavy creams, but learned that True Botanicals' lighter products are just as effective for hydration. "I used to be a little afraid of oils, but these absorb beautifully," Shields admits.

And the eye cream came in handy last week when Shields sent her oldest daughter, Rowan, off to her second year at college (at this writer's alma mater, no less!). After some understandable tears, Shields says, "the eye cream did soothe my eyes."

True Botanicals, a female-founded company, started back in 2014 and uses only organic-certified and wild-harvested ingredients, practices sustainable sourcing, and doesn't perform animal testing. "They teach me a great deal, and their transparency, their honest approach, I really appreciate that," Shields says. "It's an honor to be able to champion them."

Check out the rest of Brooke Shields' True Botanicals anti-aging skincare routine.

