This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Volumizing Spray Was Behind Brooke Shields' Envious Talk Show Blowout

In a BTS snap posted on his Instagram Stories, Nolan can be seen holding that signature blue Serge Normant spray bottle, spritzing the mineral-and-protein-packed formula, which promises to deliver major volume and strengthen hair while still providing a flexible hold, all over Shields' hair. The result? Well, just look at every picture of her sitting on stage with Cohen, and you'll see it was nothing short of amazing. Worth mentioning: The weightless spray comes out dry and clear, so you never have to worry about your tresses looking powdery or wet, just shiny, smooth, and oh so bouncy.