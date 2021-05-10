Makeup Artists and Amazon Shoppers Both Love This Eyelash Curler — and It’s Under $10 Right Now

Over the years, you’ve probably tried dozens of different mascara brands that made different lengthening, thickening, and curling promises until finding that perfect fit. But even the most coveted mascara formulas need a little help to look their best, and that’s where a good eyelash curler comes in. And the best eyelash curler for an all-day, eye-opening look, according to more than 18,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, is the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler.