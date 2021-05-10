Makeup Artists and Amazon Shoppers Both Love This Eyelash Curler — and It’s Under $10 Right Now
Over the years, you’ve probably tried dozens of different mascara brands that made different lengthening, thickening, and curling promises until finding that perfect fit. But even the most coveted mascara formulas need a little help to look their best, and that’s where a good eyelash curler comes in. And the best eyelash curler for an all-day, eye-opening look, according to more than 18,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, is the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler.
Shoppers swear that the lash curler gives them the lift and curl they’re looking for without pinching their eyelids or tearing out any precious lashes. They say the rubber-padded curved clamps are able to fit a wide range of eye shapes and sizes with none of the tugging effect (ouch!) that anyone who uses an eyelash curler tries extremely hard to avoid.
Buy It! Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler, from $8.97 (orig. $9.97); amazon.com
“I'm pretty used to having to be careful with placement of eyelash curlers to make sure I don't pinch or pull on my lids or lashes too much,” one shopper writes. “These were extremely comfortable and I felt like I could get closer to my lash line than I ever could with Tweezerman.”
The highly rated lash curler — which has over 8,200 five-star reviews — is even a favorite among professional makeup artists who shop on Amazon. One even says that Brilliant Beauty curlers are the “only good ones” and that they’ve “been using it for years. It’s the best eyelash curler.”
“Brilliant beauty lash curler is the best one I've ever purchased,” another pro writes. “I'm a makeup artist, and use a lash curler on myself and clients every day. This tool is shaped perfectly, has the perfect bend to work along the lash line. It’s gentle enough to lift and curl without pulling out any lashes. I'm ordering another for myself to keep in my travel bag!!!! It's the best beauty purchase I've made all year!”
The curler comes in four colors — rose gold and platinum are on sale right now, and black and “prism,” a technicolor rainbow pattern, are just 50 cents more. It comes with two silicone refill pads plus a satin travel pouch for curling on the go.
Before you swipe on your next coat of mascara, add the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler to your cart for as little as $9.
