Brie Larson Uses This $14 Lip Mask from the Brand That Martha Stewart Has Trusted for 40 Years

Brie Larson is spilling her secrets.

Her beauty secrets, at least. The actress appeared in a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, sharing her go-to skincare ritual and makeup products. Before putting on makeup, Larson pauses to apply the Mario Badescu Lip Mask With Acai and Vanilla, which she says she also uses at night before sleep.

At $14, it's a more affordable lip treatment than the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's popular with celebs like Kate Hudson. The Mario Badescu product is made with shea butter for hydration plus coconut oil and squalene to soften and smooth skin. It can be used overnight to hydrate and nourish dry lips, or throughout the day for a plump, glossy effect.

Mario Badescu has been around since 1967 and counts Martha Stewart among its famous fans. In a filter-free selfie earlier this year, Stewart credited her flawless complexion to diet, exercise, and "amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years." Now that's brand loyalty.

Amazon reviewers call the lip mask "hydrating" and the "best" they've tried. One customer, who said they have "very dry lips that are always cracked," started using the mask in the morning and at night, and reported, "I have seen such a difference in my lips, plus the scent of it is nice and subtle."

Another person said the mask surpassed their expectations, and that they wake up "without dry lips or having to slather on lip balm." They noted that it "has a consistency of petroleum jelly, but smells and tastes much better."

A number of shoppers compared the product to other popular lip masks. One shopper said they "used Laneige forever" before switching to the Mario Badescu mask, writing, "Lips feel more moisturized and the price is better on this product." Another reviewer called it "the new gold standard in overnight lip masks" and said it was better than similar products from Laneige, Pacifica, and C.O. Bigelow. A thicker consistency is what makes it stand out, they said, writing, "The thickness keeps it on your lips all night, which is awesome."

Summer's more intense UV rays can leave lips feeling dry and tight — pick up the Mario Badescu Lip Mask to stay hydrated all season long.

