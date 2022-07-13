Deal Alert! The Sunless Tanner Celebrities Have Posted on Instagram Is 40% Off Right Now
We all know the importance of wearing SPF to protect our skin from the sun, but everyone wants that bronzy glow during the summer. And thanks to Bondi Sands' wide variety of self-tanners, you can easily get sun-kissed skin in a bottle and save a bit of cash right now thanks to its Amazon Prime Day deals.
If you've ever scrolled past an Instagram post from Olivia Culpo and admired her impossibly perfect tan, you're not alone — and you can achieve the same look thanks to Bondi Sands' foaming mousses, which are on sale for 40 percent off during Prime Day. The model recently posted a reel sharing her application process of the Self Tanning Foam in the shade dark, using two pumps of the mousse on a tanning mitt per pass and waiting six to eight hours for the formula to fully saturate her skin.
If you're not sure whether or not you want to head straight for Culpo's go-to shade, a rich hue that will produce a medium to deep tan, there are two other options to complement your individual skin tone. The Self Tanning Foam in light/medium has just enough pigment to develop a natural-looking tan for those with fair skin or self-tan experimentalists who are just starting out, while the ultra dark shade is ideal for those with naturally deeper skin tones who want the look of a day spent in the sun without the UV rays. To top it off, each product is cruelty-free and vegan while also guaranteeing a streak-free finish.
But Culpo's not the only celeb to use these sunless tanners, as Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have tried these mousses, too. Though the primary tanning foams are advised to be worn for six to eight hours before showering off, it's not realistic to always have that amount of time in a day allotted to sit around in your self-tan. This is where the now-$16 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam comes in — it's a fragrance-free sunless tanner that delivers full effects after one hour of use, a true gift on busy days when you want a little color, but don't have a ton of time to apply a traditional tanner.
And on the other hand, Bondi is no stranger to the pale spots that naturally develop on the skin after a few days of wear, especially after jumping into the pool or ocean. That's why the Self Tan Eraser, an innovative formula made to effectively remove your self-tan, is another great product to have on hand. This aloe vera serum can be applied with an exfoliating mitt to gently buff the skin while restoring moisture, carefully bringing your skin back to its original state.
If you're looking for ways to protect your skin but still want that summer glow, then be sure to grab these sunless tanners from Bondi Sands while they're 40 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.
