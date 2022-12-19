Found: A Face Serum for Dark Spots That Amazon Shoppers Call a 'Dream Come True'

They say it leaves their skin “smooth and soft”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on December 19, 2022 06:00 AM

Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum tout
Photo: Amazon

Looking to refresh your skincare routine this winter? Shoppers love this face serum from a popular skincare brand in Amazon's Black-Owned Beauty section.

Designed for combination, oily, and blemish-prone skin, the Bolden Glycolic Acid Nighttime Repair Serum is formulated to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation and leave your face firmer and refreshed. As its name suggests, the lightweight serum has glycolic acid that exfoliates and removes dead skin. To soothe and repair skin, it's packed with aloe, vitamin E, and antioxidant-rich plant extracts.

What you won't find in the formula? Parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Even better, it's made in an FDA-certified lab based in California.

Bolden Glycolic Acid Serum
Amazon

Buy It! Bolden Glycolic Acid Nighttime Repair Serum, $29.49; amazon.com

After cleansing your face, apply up to three pumps of the serum. For the best results, the brand recommends using it at night two to three times a week; if you prefer to use it in the morning, be sure to apply sunscreen after.

Hundreds of shoppers have given the skincare product a five-star rating. In reviews, they rave that it leaves their skin "smooth and soft." One customer wrote, "This cleanser is a dream come true. It not only smells amazing, but is super effective as well." They also added: "It leaves my skin feeling very deeply cleansed, but without stripping it of all its natural oils and moisture."

Another reviewer wrote, "So I read reviews that this product was great for Black skin and dark spots…I have only been using this product for a week and really like it."

Others call out how it's helped with other issues on their faces, with one saying, "This truly has reduced my acne, blackheads, and overall facial appearance."

Ready to upgrade your nightly skincare routine? Head to Amazon to pick up the Bolden Glycolic Acid Nighttime Repair Serum!

