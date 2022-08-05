​​Bobbi Brown Says She's 'Obsessed' with This $32 Root Touch-Up Kit That Covers Grays

After spearheading not one but two successful beauty brands, Bobbi Brown has taken her years of makeup experience to TikTok, where the Jones Road founder shares all of her best beauty makeup tips — especially for mature skin.

This week in a new video, Brown revealed some products she's been "obsessed with" recently, and she included a genius hair hack that allows you to go longer in between dyes. Whether you're looking to cover up grays or blend your grown-out roots, the dpHue Root Touch-Up Kit allows you to do it easily at home for just $32.

"I cannot live without this," Brown said of the kit. "It really does help a lot. These are great products."

The kit comes with everything you need to give yourself a simple color treatment at home. To use, squeeze half a tube of hair color and one pack of hair developer into the mixing bowl and blend using the sturdy black brush.

Then, part your dry hair as usual and apply the dye up to one-inch away from your hairline, covering noticeable grays and roots. (The brand recommends applying in quart-inch to half-inch sections and fully saturating the hair.) One your roots are covered, place the processing cap around your hair and set a timer for 45 minutes — plus an additional 15 if you have persistent grays.

Using lukewarm water, rinse all of the hair dye out and follow by washing with the dpHue Shampoo and Conditioner, which also comes in the kit. There are enough products for two color treatments, and you can order it in colors ranging from strawberry blonde to dark brown.

Sephora shoppers are "surprised" at how well the touch-up kit works, even for those with thick hair. "One application (it comes with two) was more than enough to cover my grays," one reviewer said.

Another shopper was happy to confirm that the products are easy to use and do exactly what you think they would. "I followed the instructions and was so excited to see that all the grays were gone and you could not tell that I had used dye," they said of their "super soft" treated hair.

And another reviewer said the sulfate- and paraben-free dye helped restore their hair after they decided to no longer get their hair dyed at a salon. "Since I stopped getting salon color, my hair is so much healthier and I have less fallout," they said. While salon treatments can cost hundreds, the dpHue Root Touch-Up Kit is a great alternative at just $32 to keep your roots at bay.

In addition to the root touch-up kit, Brown also touted The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader, the pricey skincare brand celebrities like Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber have used too. The popular moisturizer costs a pretty penny at $280 a bottle, but Sephora shoppers say it's worth every cent. The cream features Augustinus Bader's signature TFC8 blend plus primrose, avocado, and argan oils to plump the skin and reduce fine lines.

"I use this cream all the time," Brown says in her TikTok video. "I swear by this."

Brown's other go-to skincare product is the U Beauty Multimodal Defender, which has SPF 30, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter in its formula to protect your skin and restore hydration.Shop more of her beauty must-haves below.

