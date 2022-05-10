This Celeb-Loved Brand Launched a Powder-to-Gel Body Wash — and I'm Never Using Anything Else

I'm about as picky about what I put on my body as I am with what I use on my hair — especially in the shower. An important thing about me is I have pretty sensitive skin, hence why I won't just use anything, but when I learned about a new eco-friendly body wash from celebrity-loved Blueland, I was intrigued. Not only because it was packed with good-for-you-skin ingredients, but also because its powder-to-gel formula was like a high school science experiment I had to see with my own eyes.