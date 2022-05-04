Blake Lively Paired Her Transformational Custom Versace Dress for the Met Gala with $8 Press-On Nails

"As Blake's look was inspired by New York City architecture, we really wanted the same inspiration to come through in the manicure," Gerstein tells PEOPLE. "The chrome tip and underside of the nail are meant to represent the dome of the window of the Gilded Era; while the stones and crystals are reminiscent of the ceiling in Penn Station." Looks like she nailed it. Shop more Kiss press-on nails on Amazon to create a look all your own.