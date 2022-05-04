Blake Lively Paired Her Transformational Custom Versace Dress for the Met Gala with $8 Press-On Nails
ICYMI, Blake Lively shut down the Met Gala red carpet last night right as it began.
As co-chair of this year's star-studded event, the actress turned heads in a shimmering custom Versace gown that not only magnificently transformed as she walked the red carpet, but also took inspiration from New York City architecture, namely the Statue of Liberty. Her two-in-one custom design captured elements of the Art Deco era and featured subtle nods to New York's most famous landmarks both in its fabrication and embellishments.
The star took it even further by accessorizing with a dazzling tiara (à la Lady Liberty) and regal gloves. And we just learned that there was one more detail that likely went unnoticed.
Turns out, underneath her silky gloves, Lively was rocking a very affordable beauty hack that we can all embrace: $8 press-on nails.
Her perfectly coordinated Met Gala manicure was created by Elle Gerstein, who used Kiss Gel Fantasy Sculpted Nails in Back It Up (available on Amazon) as the base of her design. The genius (and very budget-friendly) beauty move is very on trend — press-on nails are back in a big way, and it's encouraging to see some of our favorite celebrities embracing the style, too.
After Gerstein secured Lively's long, sculpted press-ons, she then added pigment foils for an antique feel, and then delicately placed stones on top of a few select nails to add eye-catching dimension and shine.
"As Blake's look was inspired by New York City architecture, we really wanted the same inspiration to come through in the manicure," Gerstein tells PEOPLE. "The chrome tip and underside of the nail are meant to represent the dome of the window of the Gilded Era; while the stones and crystals are reminiscent of the ceiling in Penn Station." Looks like she nailed it. Shop more Kiss press-on nails on Amazon to create a look all your own.
