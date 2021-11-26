The Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Shiny Hair Is on Sale for Black Friday
The world of celebrity beauty used to be more tight-lipped. But thanks to social media, it's almost a rite of passage these days for sought-after celebs to walk fans through their beauty routines. Skin routine videos are near ubiquitous (and we're not complaining), but there's less intel around what A-listers use for strands healthy enough to go head-to-head with frequent heat styling.
That said, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, and Sarah Jessica Parker have divulged some of their secrets — and for Black Friday, we've collected all the best celebrity-approved hair care deals you can shop online. From Bumble & bumble's beloved hairsprays to the scrunchies Kim Kardashian swears by, now's the time to transform your hair routine into one that would past muster with any celeb hairstylist.
If you've ever wondered at Jennifer Lopez's famous waves or Meghan Markle's shiny locks, just look to Color Wow's Supernatural Spray and Kérastase's Advanced Hair Oil, respectively. Aniston's hair on The Morning Show is a walking advertisement for Living Proof's No Frizz shampoo and Drunk Elephant's Cocomino conditioner (as well as her new Lolavie line), and today, you can get your hands on all of the above for way less.
Shop those and more below.
Black Friday Shampoo and Conditioner Deals
- Kérastase Le Bain Shampoo, $26.25 (orig. $35), kerastase-usa.com
- Pattern Beauty Hydration Shampoo, $15 (orig. $20), patternbeauty.com
- Pattern Beauty Intensive Conditioner, $18.75 (orig. $25), patternbeauty.com
- Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo, $23.20 (orig. $29), livingproof.com
- Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo, $26 (orig. $28), amazon.com
- Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner, $18.75 (orig. $25), spacenk.com
Black Friday Hair Mask and Treatment Deals
- Pattern Beauty Treatment Mask, $18.75 (orig. $25), patternbeauty.com
- Christophe Robin Shade Variation Hair Mask, $37.10 (orig. $53), lookfantastic.com
- Kérastase Masque Magistral Hair Mask, $15.75 (orig. $21), kerastase-usa.com
- Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, $27 (orig. $36), spacenk.com
Black Friday Hair Styling Deals
- Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $23.20 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $29), kloraneusa.com
- Color Wow Supernatural Spray, $19.60 (orig. $28), amazon.com
- Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend, $18.75 (orig. $25), patternbeauty.com
- Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino Avocado Leave-In Defining Creme, $15.40 (orig. $22), dermstore.com
- Kérastase Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil, $29.25 (orig. $39), kerastase-usa.com
- John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, $9.97 (orig. $11.99), amazon.com
- Kevin Murphy Smooth Again, $37.06 (orig. $39), amazon.com
- Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, $12 (orig. $25), amazon.com
- Color Wow Root Cover Up, $20.50 (orig. $34.49), amazon.com
Black Friday Hair Spray Deals
- Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray, $15.50 (orig. $31), sephora.com
- Ouai Wave Spray, $24.30 (orig. $26), lookfantastic.com
- L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray, $11.99 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com
- Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $25.25 (orig. $27.55), amazon.com
- Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray, $26.34 (orig. $32), amazon.com
- Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray, $27.20 (orig. $34), dermstore.com
Black Friday Hair Tool Deals
- Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Hairbrush, $13.50 (orig. $18), lookfantastic.com
- Slip Skinnies, $29.30 for set of three (orig. $39), lookfantastic.com
- Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, $174.30 (orig. $249), dermstore.com
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- It's Your Last Chance to Snag These 'Extremely Comfortable' Leggings with Over 23,800 Perfect Ratings for $16
- 10 Comfortable Bras on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon, Including Calvin Klein Best-Sellers for Up to 51% Off
- The Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Shiny Hair Is on Sale for Black Friday
- Toys, Dog Beds, DNA Tests, and More Pet Products Are All on Sale Up to 47% Off During Black Friday