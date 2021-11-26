Shop

The Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Shiny Hair Is on Sale for Black Friday

Along with other celeb-loved hair essentials
By Rachel Nussbaum November 26, 2021 04:00 PM
The world of celebrity beauty used to be more tight-lipped. But thanks to social media, it's almost a rite of passage these days for sought-after celebs to walk fans through their beauty routines. Skin routine videos are near ubiquitous (and we're not complaining), but there's less intel around what A-listers use for strands healthy enough to go head-to-head with frequent heat styling. 

That said, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, and Sarah Jessica Parker have divulged some of their secrets — and for Black Friday, we've collected all the best celebrity-approved hair care deals you can shop online. From Bumble & bumble's beloved hairsprays to the scrunchies Kim Kardashian swears by, now's the time to transform your hair routine into one that would past muster with any celeb hairstylist.

If you've ever wondered at Jennifer Lopez's famous waves or Meghan Markle's shiny locks, just look to Color Wow's Supernatural Spray and Kérastase's Advanced Hair Oil, respectively. Aniston's hair on The Morning Show is a walking advertisement for Living Proof's No Frizz shampoo and Drunk Elephant's Cocomino conditioner (as well as her new Lolavie line), and today, you can get your hands on all of the above for way less. 

Shop those and more below. 

Black Friday Shampoo and Conditioner Deals

Credit: Kerastase

Black Friday Hair Mask and Treatment Deals

Credit: LookFantastic

Black Friday Hair Styling Deals

Credit: Klorane
  • Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $23.20 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $29), kloraneusa.com  
  • Color Wow Supernatural Spray, $19.60 (orig. $28), amazon.com
  • Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend, $18.75 (orig. $25), patternbeauty.com 
  • Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino Avocado Leave-In Defining Creme, $15.40 (orig. $22), dermstore.com
  • Kérastase Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil, $29.25 (orig. $39), kerastase-usa.com
  • John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, $9.97 (orig. $11.99), amazon.com
  • Kevin Murphy Smooth Again, $37.06 (orig. $39), amazon.com
  • Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, $12 (orig. $25), amazon.com
  • Color Wow Root Cover Up, $20.50 (orig. $34.49), amazon.com

Black Friday Hair Spray Deals

Credit: LookFantastic
  • Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray, $15.50 (orig. $31), sephora.com 
  • Ouai Wave Spray, $24.30 (orig. $26), lookfantastic.com
  • L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray, $11.99 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com
  • Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $25.25 (orig. $27.55), amazon.com
  • Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray, $26.34 (orig. $32), amazon.com
  • Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray, $27.20 (orig. $34), dermstore.com

Black Friday Hair Tool Deals

Credit: LookFantastic

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

