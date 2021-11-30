A Bottle of Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Vitamin C Oil Sells Every 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale Now

Discovering new anti-aging skincare products takes some patience, but when you land on one that actually delivers on its promises, well, that makes all the trial and error worth it. And, when the same product is celebrity-approved for red carpet ready skin, that's when you know you've truly struck gold. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon shared that her go-to product for banishing dry skin is the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil from Biossance, and it's on sale now after Cyber Monday.