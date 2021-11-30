A Bottle of Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Vitamin C Oil Sells Every 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale Now
Discovering new anti-aging skincare products takes some patience, but when you land on one that actually delivers on its promises, well, that makes all the trial and error worth it. And, when the same product is celebrity-approved for red carpet ready skin, that's when you know you've truly struck gold. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon shared that her go-to product for banishing dry skin is the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil from Biossance, and it's on sale now after Cyber Monday.
The Reese Witherspoon-approved oil promises to improve skin's radiance, smooth texture, and boost firmness and suppleness. It's also incredibly hydrating. "I love the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil," Witherspoon, who is an ambassador for the brand, previously told People. "It's great for travel. It's light. I'm traveling and working again, and so it's so nice to take on airplanes, and it helped me through the winter with the dry skin."
Buy It! Biossance Squalane Vitamin C Rose Oil, $50.40 (orig. $72); biossance.com
Biossance's brightening and hydrating oil is packed with ingredients that assist the skin in looking youthful again. If you're not familiar with squalane, here's a quick lesson: It's a plant-based derivative of squalene, which is naturally produced in the sebaceous oil glands in the skin. Biossance mimics the natural production of squalane by formulating the ingredient with sugarcane. It's then broken down and added to each of Biossance's skincare products.
The vitamin C in the formula brightens dull skin and reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Finally, rose oil calms and soothes the skin, leaving it soft and silky.
And celebrities aren't the only ones that praise the oil. Shoppers, too, can't stop sharing their results. One reviewer wrote that the oil is "gold nutrition for my face." Another said, "My skin soaks this oil up, and I have seen a dramatic improvement with my problematic dry areas. My skin sings the praises and glows like never before! Biossance is a miracle, and the rose oil is the cherry on top!"
"I have been using this squalane and rose oil since it became available to the public," a final shopper wrote. "My skin is soft, elastic, and even. I'm 52, and no one believes me. A definite keeper in the skincare routine."
Want glowing skin too? Head to Biossance now and grab a bottle of the squalane and vitamin C rose oil while it's on sale (and in stock).