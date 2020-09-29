One Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Is Sold Every 5 Minutes

Vegan beauty brand Biossance is known for its innovative biotechnology (its products are created in the same Berkeley labs where scientists created an accessible cure for malaria) and for its ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients that are effective, nourishing, and good for both your skin and the environment. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the brand sells one of its best-selling Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serums every five minutes.