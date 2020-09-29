One Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Is Sold Every 5 Minutes
What if we told you there’s a vegan anti-aging serum that erases wrinkles, minimizes pores, and boosts skin’s natural glow overnight — and it’s just $62? Well, that’s exactly what the best-selling Biossance Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum does, and believe us when we say, this is one anti-aging serum you want to add to your beauty routine ASAP.
Vegan beauty brand Biossance is known for its innovative biotechnology (its products are created in the same Berkeley labs where scientists created an accessible cure for malaria) and for its ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients that are effective, nourishing, and good for both your skin and the environment. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the brand sells one of its best-selling Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serums every five minutes.
Buy It! Biossance Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, $62; biossance.com
The ingredients in this powerful nighttime anti-aging serum include 100 percent plant-based squalane and 10 percent vegan lactic acid. Lactic acid is proven to boost cell turnover (which gives you that “I woke up like this” glow), reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and shrink pores. It also minimizes the effects of daily stressors like pollution and UV rays. With so many amazing benefits for your skin, it’s no wonder this serum has become a number one best-seller and coveted anti-aging product in editors’, influencers’, and celebrities’ beauty cabinets.
With 800 five-star customer ratings and counting, it’s clear that the Squalane + Lactic Acid Serum works wonders, and scoring it for just $62 compared to other pricier celebrity-loved brands is basically a steal. We don’t plan on it passing up — and you shouldn’t either.
