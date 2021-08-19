This Reese Witherspoon-Loved Beauty Brand Just Put Nearly Everything It Makes on Sale
Beauty brands become household names for a multitude of reasons. Some have been around for generations, some go viral on TikTok, and some are simply ubiquitous in every drug and grocery store. However, a few beauty brands that find themselves at the top of everyone's holy grail list because the products are just that good. Biossance is one of those brands, and it's having a massive sitewide sale right now.
Beloved by customers, influencers, and beauty editors alike, Biossance's clean, environmentally friendly, and sustainably produced skincare products are some of the most popular and effective money can buy. The brand's Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is one of its best-selling products — it contains lab-made squalane and vitamin C to firm, brighten, and smooth the skin. It's so effective, it's even got a major celebrity endorsement: Reese Witherspoon announced a global brand ambassadorship with Biossance in April.
Before we get down to brass tacks on Biossance best-sellers (and the product that most impressed Reese herself), here are the details of the sale. Until August 30, Biossance is offering 25 percent off sitewide; the only exclusions are on travel-sized products and unboxed sets. Additionally, if you sign up for the Clean Crew loyalty program, you can get 30 percent off sitewide until the end of the sale — plus, every subsequent purchase you make earns points you can accrue and redeem for cash, and you'll also receive exclusive deals and special offers before the general public.
Now, back to the brand's star ingredient — and its star endorsement. One of Biossance's major contributions to the world of skincare was figuring out how to produce synthetic squalane, an oil that naturally occurs in shark livers. Because Biossance scientists created a sugarcane-derived renewable version of the oil, over two million sharks per year are spared. And because it's so effective, squalane is at the center of every Biossance product, including this best-selling oil. No wonder it's at the top of Witherspoon's list.
"I love the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil," she told PEOPLE in April. It's great for travel. It's light. I'm traveling and working again, and so it's so nice to take on airplanes and it helped me through the winter with the dry skin and also the Omega cream. It's really moisturizing, it's really smoothing, and it also, it just isn't greasy. So, I can apply it a couple of times a day."
There are dozens of products to shop at Biossance during the sale, but below are three of the absolute best — the Witherspoon-approved squalane oil, a lactic acid resurfacing night serum that one reviewer said even their "esthetician could tell the difference," and a gel moisturizer with nearly 800 five-star reviews. Beautiful skin and major savings are just a few clicks away.
