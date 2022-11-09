Lifestyle Beauty Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Serum Plumps Skin and Leaves a 'Delicate Glow,' and It's on Sale Hundreds of reviewers are thrilled by their results By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Biossance With the colder weather, it's inevitable that your skin will start feeling more dry and dehydrated. In the constant search for products that will help soothe these skin concerns, it can be hard to find the balance between hydrating effectively and just piling a ton of products on top of your face. The internet is a treasure trove of testimonials, though, and hundreds of shoppers are praising the texture and absorbency of Biossance's Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum. And the fact that Reese Witherspoon has been a Biossance partner since 2021 definitely doesn't hurt. This particular Biossance serum has top ingredients for skin hydration and firmness, squalane and copper peptides, and the light blue formula (a color created by the peptides) quickly sinks into the skin and is suitable for all skin types. A shopper with combination skin loves the serum's "non-sticky" texture and its "instant" plumping effect. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Biossance Buy it! Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum, $57 with code SINGLES (orig. $68); biossance.com Reviewers report that a little of this product goes a long way. A shopper who has dry skin gave this plumping serum a five-star rating and shared that they apply one drop to cover their entire face. They also noted that this product "works well under moisturizer" and has "no pilling effect," which is key when layering products on the face during fall and winter. A happy reviewer with sensitive skin called this their "new secret sauce" and noticed that their skin felt "more moisturized" and "bouncy" after using this serum. Another consumer with similar skin concerns said this product gives their skin a "delicate glow." Tons of feedback in the review section includes shoppers' appreciation for the lightweight feel and fast-absorbency of the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum. Biossance is currently having a sitewide sale, so you can save on this popular plumping serum and more from the brand's bestsellers list by using code SINGLES at checkout. You should hurry, though, because this sale ends on Friday. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Drake and Cardi B Have Used These Affordable Earbuds — and They're on Sale Now with Our Code Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6 Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale