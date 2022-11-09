Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Serum Plumps Skin and Leaves a 'Delicate Glow,' and It's on Sale

With the colder weather, it's inevitable that your skin will start feeling more dry and dehydrated. In the constant search for products that will help soothe these skin concerns, it can be hard to find the balance between hydrating effectively and just piling a ton of products on top of your face. The internet is a treasure trove of testimonials, though, and hundreds of shoppers are praising the texture and absorbency of Biossance's Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum. And the fact that Reese Witherspoon has been a Biossance partner since 2021 definitely doesn't hurt.

This particular Biossance serum has top ingredients for skin hydration and firmness, squalane and copper peptides, and the light blue formula (a color created by the peptides) quickly sinks into the skin and is suitable for all skin types. A shopper with combination skin loves the serum's "non-sticky" texture and its "instant" plumping effect.

Reviewers report that a little of this product goes a long way. A shopper who has dry skin gave this plumping serum a five-star rating and shared that they apply one drop to cover their entire face. They also noted that this product "works well under moisturizer" and has "no pilling effect," which is key when layering products on the face during fall and winter.

A happy reviewer with sensitive skin called this their "new secret sauce" and noticed that their skin felt "more moisturized" and "bouncy" after using this serum. Another consumer with similar skin concerns said this product gives their skin a "delicate glow." Tons of feedback in the review section includes shoppers' appreciation for the lightweight feel and fast-absorbency of the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum.

