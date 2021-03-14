The Pore-Clearing Cleanser Taraji P. Henson Loves Is on Sale for Just $6 at Walmart

It's been about a year since the word "maskne" was introduced into our vocabulary, and if you're still suffering from mask-related blemishes, you're not alone. While switching to a more breathable mask style may help, Taraji P. Henson and Walmart customers suggest clearing up your blemishes with Biore's Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser — which happens to be on sale for $6 at Walmart.
You're probably familiar with Biore's fan-favorite pore cleansing strips maskne hack: Chrissy Teigan wore them under her face mask to remove blackheads while on an outing this past January. But this cleanser actually currently has more ratings than the brand's famous pore strips on Walmart. In other words: Take note.
The cleanser's hero ingredient is charcoal, which pulls impurities, like trapped dirt and oil, out of your pores. According to the brand, the cleanser can actually draw twice the amount out of your skin, compared to a traditional cleanser. Don't let the black formula color worry you: It turns white upon application and won't stain shower curtains or towels.
The cleanser also delivers an oddly satisfying tingling sensation, so you can actually feel it working to purify your complexion. Henson says she's a fan of the product for this specific reason; she "needs her face to feel squeaky clean."
91 percent of Walmart shoppers agree with Henson, saying the cleanser feels like it's physically drawing impurities from their pores. Those who suffer from blackheads, whiteheads, and chronic blemishes feel the cleanser makes a huge difference in their skincare woes, balancing out oily skin, without stripping it dry.
In addition to being effective for acne-prone adolescents, shoppers in their 50's with more mature complexions are raving about how youthful, soft, and pore-less their skin looks after using the product. They're also impressed that the results are near-instantaneous — experiencing a difference in their skin within two days.
If you're ready to clear up your skin without spending a fortune, shop Biore's Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser while it's on sale for $6 at Walmart.
