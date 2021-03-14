The Pore-Clearing Cleanser Taraji P. Henson Loves Is on Sale for Just $6 at Walmart

It's been about a year since the word "maskne" was introduced into our vocabulary, and if you're still suffering from mask-related blemishes, you're not alone. While switching to a more breathable mask style may help, Taraji P. Henson and Walmart customers suggest clearing up your blemishes with Biore's Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser — which happens to be on sale for $6 at Walmart.