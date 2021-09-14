This Hydrating Face Oil Is Like 'Caviar to the Skin,' According to Sharon Stone
It's no secret that the key to a glowing complexion is staying hydrated and arming yourself with the right products to give your skin a glowy boost. So, what will help you achieve that lit-from-within look? We asked a handful of celebrity makeup artists to spill the beans, and were surprised to find they've all been repeatedly reaching for one product to prep their star clients' skin before major appearances and events.
Several beauty pros sang high praises of Biography's Golden Ray Glow Drops, the radiance-boosting, hydrating face oil formulated with active ingredients and botanicals like French marine algae, carrot seed oil, and a special fruit seed complex that works wonders on many famous faces.
Makeup artist Brett Freedman uses this miracle worker on clients Jodie Foster, Sarah Silverman, and Anne Winters, and says the formulation is very calming to the skin. "My client Sarah Silverman swears by facial oils. Mainly to keep her skin calm and dewy and natural-looking. She's known to slather on oils and keep it au naturel all day with just a touch of cheek or lip stain and mascara. So fresh and modern feeling," Freedman tells PEOPLE.
Still on the fence about face oils? Freedman says there's a lot to love about them.
"Oils are light. So, if you're used to a fuller bodied feel on the skin, you won't have that with facial oils. They are sheer, but they pack a punch. Oils are so insanely popular now. Oddly, it's the younger actors that are embracing facial oils — when they were really tailor-made for people of a certain age," he explained.
"When I glammed Jodie Foster for the Cannes Film Festival, I actually used a touch of Golden Ray mixed with her moisturizer to give it a sheerer, lighter feel. I love the one-two punch of a lighter base mixed with plenty of hydration," Freedman adds.
Biography also has a handful of other potent complexion products that are popular among makeup artists and celebrities alike.
"The Golden Ray Glow Drops are my go-to, but I also love their Petty Grudges Drops, which are amazing to blur the look of lines," says makeup artist Monika Blunder, who works with Megan Fox, Jessica Alba, and Naomi Watts. Blunder actually first introduced the brand to Watts, who now carries Biography products at her ONDA boutiques, which are brimming with clean beauty brands that the actress personally vets.
Sharon Stone is also a fan of the luxurious face oils and isn't shy about her best-kept skincare secret. A rep for Biography tells PEOPLE Stone loves the oils so much that she provided an official statement. "I am in love with these products. They are marvelous. They are like caviar to the skin," Stone declared.
As if that weren't convincing enough, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, whose A-list roster includes Carey Mulligan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dakota Johnson, personally loves the Long June Everyday Drops to keep acne breakouts at bay, but uses all of the formulas on her clients.
Eisdell also first introduced the Golden Ray Glow Drops to Mulligan this summer during her television appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Not long after, Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, added the Few Words Shave Drops in his skincare routine, a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE.
It's official, these drops are nothing short of magical, and we'd suggest snapping up a few bottles before they sell out.