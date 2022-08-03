Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie
Billie Eilish is proving that you don't need self-tanner to achieve a sun-kissed glow.
In a new Instagram post, the award-winning singer shared a mirror selfie featuring her take on TikTok's latest viral makeup trend: "sunburn blush." While rocking a relaxed flannel and choppy black bangs, Eilish showed off a subtle glam look, which included a rosy matte lip, spotty freckles, and flushed cheeks.
Although you may get her fiery cheeks by spending a few minutes too long out in the sun without sunscreen, we certainly wouldn't recommend that — instead, you can get Eilish's fresh-off-the-beach look by using a cream blush at home.
The key to nailing the sunburn blush trend is to use a silky, creamy blush in a vibrant red or pink that has a touch of shimmer to it. Brands like Ilia, Fenty Beauty, and Rare Beauty make blush sticks that can capture that sun-kissed look when applied correctly, so you can look radiant whether or not you're hitting the beach this summer.
Cream Blushes
- Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush in Dear Ruby, $34; iliabeauty.com
- Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in True Red, $21; sephora.com
- Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, $22; fentybeauty.com
- Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Rush Hour, $20; credobeauty.com
- Jones Road Miracle Balm in Flushed, $38; credobeauty.com
- Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, $21; rarebeauty.com
- Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush in Nude Burn, $5.98 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com
- Elf Monochromic Multi Stick in Glimmering Guava, $5; amazon.com
You can achieve Eilish's sunny look for as little as $5 with e.l.f's popular blush stick. The Amazon best-selling blush comes in three shimmery colors — deep cherry, rosy pink, and guava red — and can be applied as an eyeshadow and lipstick, too.
Another popular and affordable option is Maybelline's gel-cream blush, which boasts over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "This is my all time favorite blush ever," one reviewer said, adding that it provides a nice "natural" look to their cheeks. Another said the color lasts all day long, which is a huge plus.
For something a little higher-end, a cream blush that celebrities like Megan Fox keep in their beauty cabinet is the Ilia Multi-Stick. The creamy formula comes in 13 rich colors, ranging from soft pinks and nudes to deep reds and browns. Not only does the reddish shade named Dear Ruby appear to perfectly mimic Eilish's sunburn blush, it also adds hydration wherever you place it thanks to nourishing castor seed and avocado oils in the formula.
Blush sticks aside, Jones Road's Miracle Balm is a dewy blush that hydrates the skin with ingredients like castor, jojoba, argan, and sea buckthorn oils. Shoppers with mature skin particularly love the way it enhances their skin. "I feel younger, brighter and happier with this on," wrote a reviewer on Credo Beauty's website who identifies as over 55.
Other creamy blush balms from Tower 28, Fenty Beauty, and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty offer smooth, satin-like finishes that visibly plump the cheeks without feeling greasy. One reviewer said the Rare Beauty option has a "buttery" feel and lasts all day.
Consider giving the TikTok-tried, Eilish-approved sunburn blush trend a try with the creamy blushes below.
