Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie

For something a little higher-end, a cream blush that celebrities like Megan Fox keep in their beauty cabinet is the Ilia Multi-Stick. The creamy formula comes in 13 rich colors, ranging from soft pinks and nudes to deep reds and browns. Not only does the reddish shade named Dear Ruby appear to perfectly mimic Eilish's sunburn blush, it also adds hydration wherever you place it thanks to nourishing castor seed and avocado oils in the formula.