9 Affordable Drugstore Beauty Buys That Bethenny Frankel Swears By

Her must-haves start at just $9

Published on October 18, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Walmart

Bethenny Frankel is about to add another title to her already-impressive resume: beauty expert.

In case you missed it, the reality star, author, and entrepreneur has been candidly spilling her very best skincare and body care secrets on social media lately — and, much to our surprise, everything she approves of is actually very affordable.

While one might expect Frankel to appreciate only the finer things in life, it seems her latest obsessions are downright budget-friendly and best of all, available at a drugstore near you. We caught up with the former Real Housewives of New York City star to get the scoop on how her honest and informative beauty product reviews came to be.

"It was an accident, actually! I was playing on social media and I kept seeing people rave about certain drugstore products I had never heard of and I wanted to try them all out. I didn't even know about these brands or honestly, how a drugstore worked," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh.

A quick scroll through her Instagram will tell you that Frankel is now a bonafide beauty guru, often comparing high-end luxe items to more affordable finds from L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, and Milani Cosmetics, to name a few. A recent discovery of hers is ironically from a prestige brand that's been familiar to Frankel for several years.

"I saw Bliss products at a drugstore in Florida, and I had to pick it up. Bliss was the first spa chain that I can remember, and now they can reach everyone. I always remembered that Bliss products were amazing," she shares. "I love the gigantic Almond Milk and Vanilla Body Lotion from the line, as well as the entire Bliss Vitamin C skincare range. The moisturizer is hydrating and absorbent, which is good because I'm a thirsty girl when it comes to face cream."

Walmart

Buy It! Bliss Cloud 9 Body Lotion, $8.97; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Bliss Bright Idea Face Moisturizer with Vitamin C, $24.97; walmart.com

In terms of her step-by-step body care routine at home, the Skinnygirl CEO divulged that she loves to pamper herself with an arsenal of affordable essentials, all of which just so happen to be available on Amazon. She starts by dry brushing from head to toe and then exfoliates with Tree Hut's sugar scrubs for added exfoliation. For bath time, she soaks with Dr. Teal's Lavender Epsom Salts; and for showers, it's all about Dr. Bronner's Castile Liquid Soap. Frankel mentioned that she stocks up on all of the Dr. Bronner's scents for her household with the exception of one scent: peppermint.

"That one stings your private areas, so we avoid that one. Everything else is great, though," she confirms.

Post-shower, Frankel reaches for a few reliable classics including the Cetaphil Face Cleanser and Palmer's Formula Body Oil — a classic drugstore find that she says is just as good as pricier options at department stores.

"Just add a few spritzes of your favorite fragrance to your hands and mix in with Palmer's for a scented body oil. You're paying for the scent when it comes to those expensive body oils, so do it yourself and you'll save a ton," she explains.

And finally, when it comes to a makeup hack she can't live without, Frankel said the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer is foolproof.

"This one is just the best. It can be used in so many different ways. Grab one in a darker shade for an easy contour stick. Add three dots along your cheekbones, blend it in with your fingers, and you're done! It's so easy," she says.

Amazon

Buy It! Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop more of Bethenny Frankel's budget-friendly beauty buys below.

Buy It! Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser, $13.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Teal's Two-Pack Epsom Salt Soaking Solution, $18.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub; $10.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Bronner's Castile Liquid Soap, $9.19; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Palmer's Formula Body Oil with Vitamin E, $10.97 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm, $10.87; amazon.com

