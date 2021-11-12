Shop

Sephora's Once-a-Year Holiday Savings Event Is Here, Plus More Weekend Sales Not to Be Missed

Early bird gets the worm
By Jennifer Chan November 12, 2021 09:00 AM
Good news: Black Friday came early this year, which means you no longer have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to score significant savings on all of your favorite things. There are several not-to-be-missed sales kicking off this weekend, so be sure to carve out some time to hunker down with your laptop to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. 

For all of the enthusiastic beauty lovers out there, this is the weekend to shop Sephora's highly anticipated Holiday Savings Event, which happens just once a year. If you've been eyeing top-rated items like Tatcha's dewy face creams or Charlotte Tilbury's popular lipsticks and setting powders, this is your opportunity to score between 10 to 20 percent off sitewide (with code YAYHOLIDAY) on all the things, depending on your status with their loyalty program. 

Most of these prestige beauty brands never ever go on sale, so don't hesitate to add to cart before this online shopping extravaganza is over. You can't go wrong with Armani Beauty's famous foundation, or any number of skincare indulgences from brands like Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, and Summer Fridays. IGK has several must-have essentials to maintain your mane, like its best-selling Mistress Leave-In Hair Conditioning Balm, Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray, and Rich Kid Coconut Oil Styling Cream

"I finally have my routine perfected thanks to this amazing product," one reviewer shared of IGK's Rich Kid cream. "I hate blow drying my hair and wanted that fuller wavy look, and this does the trick. After a shower, I apply IGK Mistress like always and let my hair air dry for a little while then I apply Rich Kid. It's the perfect combination for what I want. I can't believe I didn't try this sooner." 

On the fashion front, we spotted sitewide sales at J.Crew and Oofos, two brands that are loved by celebs. Oofos is best known for their super comfy (albeit controversial-looking) recovery sandals (Jennifer Lawrence is a fan), and everything's 20 percent off for the rest of the month. The brand's waterproof lightweight boots are super easy to travel with, and feel like heaven on earth when you've been on your feet all day. 

J.Crew is also knocking off 30 percent off sitewide with code FRIENDS from November 8 through November 15, making this the perfect time to grab classic tartan plaid pajamas for the family, or holiday party essentials like this velvet clutch and cashmere sweater

And finally, take a peek at the sale happening over at Bandier. The chic athleisure retailer has quietly discounted a number of Nike sneakers, cute workout sets, and aesthetically-pleasing gear, like this sleek Bala power ring that promises to tone even the smallest muscle groups you may be overlooking. 

One thing's for sure: Your online shopping prowess should be on high alert this weekend.

