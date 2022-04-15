The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Make Dark Circles Disappear
You work hard, so your under-eye concealer should too! With brightening and blurring formulas to disguise imperfections on delicate skin, the right products can take you from tired to wired with just a few taps.
Our testers swiped on over 20 concealers (using their application method of choice) in search of the ones with the best concealing abilities and strongest staying power. With the goal of putting their best face forward, testers blended a few dots of the concealers below their eyes, taking notes on each cream's texture, feel, and coverage straight out of the bottle. Six hours later, they checked back to see how well each concealer lasted and if there was any creasing.
It should come as no surprise that our winner — Tarte Shape Tape Concealer — is also one beloved by tons of celebrities. Kyle Richards got ready with the product in a recent tutorial for Amazon Live, and Shay Mitchell did the same for Vogue Beauty Secrets. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid raved about our 'Best Budget' pick for the magazine's beauty series.
This trio of concealers is considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
Best Overall: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Related Items
Pros: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer delivers long-lasting coverage that feels barely there with a matte finish.
Cons: It needs to be thoroughly blended in.
This Tarte concealer is a cult classic within the beauty community. Reviewers rave about the matte formula's smooth finish without shine, and versatility when doing contour. It scored a flawless 5/5 for texture, feel, coverage, and staying power; our testers agreed that the concealer didn't crease or cake after hours on the go. We also loved the product's wide range of shades; of all the ones we tested, this had the most inclusive shade range with 35 hues.
After applying the product with a jumbo-sized applicator brush, reviewers were wowed by just how bright their under eyes became.
The one con that testers noted? It definitely fits more into a "full face of makeup" routine, rather than being a quick on-the-go product. "Definitely not an everyday formula if you're just dabbing on some makeup and running out the door, but a must-have for full-glam," one tester noted.
All in all, Tarte Shape Tape Concealer takes the top prize for its fierce full coverage that's lightweight and lasts all day.
|
Coverage Level
|
Full
|
Finish
|
Matte
|
Shades
|
35
|
Size
|
0.33 oz.
Best Budget: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Related Items
Pros: The formula is buildable and can be used to highlight and contour.
Cons: It only comes in 18 shades.
Marketed for its might to disguise dark circles and fine lines, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser packs a powerful punch when it comes to flawless, glowy skin. Reviewers raved about the affordable price point, fresh feel, and all they could do with the concealer stick.
"High coverage, great texture, and great wear. Love highlighting, concealing, and contouring with this," one wrote. "The right shade also works well as a base."
Looking in the mirror again after the six-hour test, another reported "very minimal creasing" – but better than expected after a full day of running around.
One note: the product is packaged with formula dispensing through a click-up sponge applicator – which could be a perk or a problem, depending on personal preference.
|
Coverage Level
|
Full
|
Finish
|
Glowing, Radiant
|
Shades
|
18
|
Size
|
0.2 oz.
Best for Spot Coverage: Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer Pot
Related Items
Pros: The oil-free formula conceals acne, blemishes, and imperfections in a pinch.
Cons: It is expensive and the application can be tedious.
If "creamy" sounds dreamy and you're not on a beauty budget, this concealer is meant to be yours. Reviewers unanimously swooned about its smooth, silky sensation and how the high-pigmented product concealed imperfections, sun spots, and blemishes to boot.
"It covers up my one fine line like a charm and it's ideal for acne coverage," one tester said of the oil-free option.
While Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer Pot scored 5/5 for all-day wear, would-be buyers should note the makeup's suggested application. Sephora recommends that the product is first warmed in the fingers before being tapped into place on the face, while Nars advises adding a stippling brush to blend it into wrinkles, scars, or large pores.
|
Coverage Level
|
Full
|
Finish
|
Matte
|
Shades
|
30
|
Size
|
0.22 oz.
Things to Consider Before Buying an Under-Eye Concealer
Goal
With so many multitasking products on the market, step back and think about what your vanity counter is missing. Do you only need an under-eye concealer, or do you want to enhance the foundation of your routine with a formula that can layer, contour and highlight? Do you want to stay matte or prefer more of a glow? Read the fine print to ensure your concealer will create a look you love.
Skin Type
If you have especially dry, oily, or sensitive skin, it's important to consider how a formula can best meet your needs. Optimal coverage looks different for everyone, and the top trio of concealers recommended by PEOPLE Tested focused more specifically on the delicate, often drier under-eye area.
Shade range also comes into play in pursuit of the most gorgeous glow, which is just another reason that we love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, which comes in 35 colors.
Application
Here's where we get technical: how do you want to apply your under-eye concealer? Are sponges and stippling brushes your friend, or are you more of a dab-and-dash-out-the-door kind of person? Be honest about how much time you'll truly invest to be sure your product works for your lifestyle.
How We Tested Under-Eye Concealers
Eight beauty testers sampled 23 under-eye concealers total for PEOPLE Tested. The testers applied three to four dots of each product below their eyes and blended into the skin using the application method of their choice, immediately evaluating for texture, feel, and level of coverage. The testers carried on with their typical routines and checked the concealer again between five and six hours later. There, they looked to see whether the concealer creased and judged for overall staying power.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.