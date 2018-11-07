Ulta Just Launched Amazing Early Black Friday Deals

Big things are happening at Ulta! On top of announcing that Kylie Cosmetics will officially land in stores and online on November 17, the beauty retail giant is already offering some unmissable early Black Friday deals — so we can get a head start on our Christmas shopping.
Right now, during Ulta’s Holiday Haul, you can score some of the best makeup, skincare, and hair tools brands — like Morphe, TonyMoly, and Conair — for a fraction of the cost. We have our eyes on the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault Palettes, which you can now get the entire set of four for only $49 (side note: Morphe influencer collabs rarely go on sale, so this is a beauty must-buy) and a Conair Infiniti Titanium Flat Iron for $32!
These deals end November 10, but we’re sure Ulta will have more for us before Black Friday! So beauty lovers, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it frequently with all of Ulta’s best Black Friday deals (whether they’re pre-Black Friday deals or day of). But for now, keep scrolling to see our favorite picks from this week’s holiday haul.
Best Makeup Deals
Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault Palette
Buy It! Morphe x Jaclyn Hill The Vault Eyeshadow Palettes, 4 for $49; ulta.com
Covergirl LashBlast Mascara
Buy It! CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $5.39 (orig. $8.99); ulta.com
Best Skincare Deals
Dead Sea Concentrate
Buy It! Ahava Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate, $46.20 (orig. $66); ulta.com
TonyMoly Sheet Masks
Buy It! TonyMoly I’m Real Tea Tree Mask, 2 for $5; ulta.com
Best Hair Tool Deals
InStyler Ceramic Styler
Buy It! Instyler Freestyle Ionic Ceramic Styler, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); ulta.com
Conair Titanium Flat Iron
Buy It! Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron, $31.49 (orig. $44.99); ulta.com