We Tested Tweezers to Find the Best at Removing Brow Hairs
Whether you have thick or thin eyebrows, the right set of tweezers can help you sculpt your brows into the perfect shape, leaving room for creativity in how you style them (feathered! natural! filled in!). Just look at models Cara Delevingne, Brooke Shields, and Miranda Kerr — they're just a few celebrities with eye-catching brow shapes worth mimicking.
Our testers plucked around their brows with 18 different tweezers to see which performed best. They considered whether the design of each tweezer was effective for maneuvering around brows and gripping individual hairs. Tweezerman Micro Mini Slant Tweezers Trio came out on top for its small size, effectiveness on all hair types, and how user-friendly (and cute!) it is.
Keep scrolling for the best tweezers PEOPLE Tested for ease of use, grip, and overall performance.
Best Overall: Tweezerman Micro Mini Slant Tweezers Trio
Pros: Tweezerman Micro Mini Slant Tweezers Trio is the perfect set as it's highly effective at removing all types of eyebrow hair and easy to grip and manipulate.
Cons: Size is small but great for travel.
You shouldn't have to spend more than a few seconds trying to pluck a stubborn eyebrow hair, and with the Tweezerman Micro Mini Slant Tweezers Trio that frustration will be a thing of the past. Earning a perfect score in all of our tests, this set of three tweezers was the clear favorite with our team for its size, design, and how well each tweezer gripped and removed hair.
While the sizes are rather small, they make this set perfect for travel — not to mention the rose gold case that's easy to spot in your makeup bag. Our tester said she was surprised with how user-friendly these tweezers were, adding that "they didn't feel slippery in my hands and were easy to manipulate."
Each tweezer in the set has a different tip: one pointy, one angled, and one flat. The pointy-tip tweezer grips hair firmly without risking a sharp poke to the forehead. "A winning and rare combination," our tester noted. She also loved how effective the tweezers were on all hair types.
This is a set you'll use for a long time, so the value is worth the price. Final thoughts from our tester: "I love these tweezers and would recommend them in a heartbeat."
|
Tip
|
Angled, Flat, Pointed
|
Grip
|
Strong
|
Set or Individual
|
Set
Best Budget: Cocos Eyebrow Tweezer
Pros: It's affordable and comfortable to use.
Cons: The point is a little sharp.
A high quality pair of tweezers doesn't have to cost you, and the Cocos Eyebrow Tweezer will save you money and time. This tweezer comes in a range of fun colors, with a wide finger grip that makes it easy to hold without slipping.
Our tester loved how durable yet lightweight the design is, and said "I could see how this could prevent finger cramping during longer tweezing sessions."
Acing every test with a perfect score, this tweezer grips and pulls hair quickly and painlessly — though the end is sharp, so be mindful when plucking. Considering how effective and affordable this sleek tweezer is, we think it's a great pair to add to your grooming kit.
|
Tip
|
Angled
|
Grip
|
Strong
|
Set or Individual
|
Individual
Best Splurge: Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezer
Pros: It has a seamless design that facilitates easy gripping.
Cons: It's pricey for one tweezer.
Sleek and durable in design, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezer is another tester favorite. Earning a perfect score in all of our tests, this tweezer is sophisticated, well-sized for holding, and simple to use.
The elegant black base and steel tweezer is incredibly durable, and works efficiently to remove all hair quickly. "I didn't have to try multiple times, and was able to reach tiny hairs within the arch of my brow," our tester said. It also comes with a small cover to protect the tip from wear over time.
Though more expensive than others on our list, especially for an individual tweezer, it was praised for its solid grip, seamless design, lightweight feel, and ease of use. Our tester said, "This tweezer does the job effectively, and would look nice on your vanity."
|
Tip
|
Angled
|
Grip
|
Strong
|
Set or Individual
|
Individual
Things to Consider Before Buying Tweezers
Grip
The grip of tweezers affects how well they grasp each hair and how hard you have to hold them during use. To avoid hand cramps and stray hairs, you'll want a set of tweezers with a strong grip. Bonus points if you can find one with a finger-sized hold for added grippage.
Tip Shape
Tweezers have varying tip shapes to help with specific goals. For instance, if you're working in the sensitive underside of your brow bone, you might want a flatter tip to avoid any pokes, whereas a pointed or angled pair might work best for short hairs in the space between your brows.
Sharpness
Though a tiny beauty tool, tweezers can be sharp, and if you tend to hurry through your brow routine, you might consider a duller option to avoid any injuries. However, if you move slowly and precisely, you'll have more success removing hairs with sharper tweezers.
How We Tested Tweezers
We gave four testers 18 top-rated tweezers, and let them go to town on their brows. They tested each tweezer for design, ease of use, grip and tension, and performance.
Starting with freshly cleansed skin, they plucked several stray hairs in different sections around the brow (under, over, in between) to see how the tweezers performed. They paid special attention to how hard or easy it was to squeeze the tweezers during use, or if the grip felt secure and sturdy in their hands and on the hairs plucked. They also considered whether the tweezers worked better with thicker or thinner hair, and if the pointed tip caused any pain during the plucking process.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.