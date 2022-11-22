Black Friday Came Early for This Buzzy Skincare Brand — Score Mandy Moore's Brightening Eye Balm for 25% Off

Calling all skincare lovers!

If you've been counting down the days until you can take advantage of those highly anticipated Black Friday sales, the wait is over. We've noticed that several buzzy brands have quietly kicked things off early, which means you can get a head start on shopping before the weekend rush.

Take Tula, for example: Right now, you can score 25 percent off sitewide from the probiotics-forward skincare brand — no code necessary. If Tula sounds familiar, it's likely because the tried-and-true line, which is brimming with effective best-sellers, is consistently praised by industry experts and real people alike. We've even seen it on a celebrity's bathroom counter!

Keep scrolling to see more skincare standouts from Tula's Black Friday sale.

Best Tula Black Friday Deals:

Ever since we spotted the popular Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm on clear display in Mandy Moore's bathroom, we've been keeping close tabs on Tula. Its probiotic-infused formulas are formulated for all skin types and target a wide range of concerns, including acne, fine lines, and uneven texture, to name a few.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

The aforementioned eye balm is packed with hyaluronic acid for an instant pick-me-up that also delivers long-lasting hydration. Tempted to buy a few while it's on sale? The Eye Balm Extravaganza is an even better value at just $45. The three-piece set allows you to try all of the variations for a fraction of the price. (Pro tip: Wrap each eye balm individually and stuff them in stockings!)

Tula

Buy It! Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza, $45 (orig. $60); tula.com

Now's the time to stock up on skin saviors like the Super Calm Gentle Cleansing Milk, Deep Wrinkle Serum, and the Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment. With blustery wind, chillier temperatures, and maybe even some snow to contend with, your skin might be in need of some serious TLC very soon.

The Cleansing Milk is formulated with a blend of probiotic extracts, colloidal oatmeal, aloe, ginger, and cucumber to soothe and soften your complexion while also removing makeup. It's the perfect first step in any regimen to get your skin barrier back to baseline.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Super Calm Gentle Cleansing Milk, $25.50 (orig. $34); tula.com

Another surefire bet is the Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment, which is a top-rated night cream packed with AHAs and vitamin C. The powerhouse product works hard to combat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment, $51 (orig. $68); tula.com

Every skincare routine needs a potent serum and a powerful SPF, and Tula delivers with its Brightening Triple Vitamin C Serum and Daily Sunscreen Gel SPF 30. While sunscreen may not be top of mind in the winter, dermatologists recommend you continue to apply it all year round — especially if your holiday plans involve hitting the slopes.

Tula's quick-absorbing formula gives a gorgeous glow and layers beautifully over the heavy-hitting Vitamin C Serum, which is a must for evening out skin tone and diminishing the appearance of dark spots.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Brightening Triple Vitamin C Serum, $42 (orig. $56); tula.com

And finally, treat yourself to a few things that will ensure you're ready for the season's festive gatherings (and the photo opportunities that come with them). Slough away dry, dead skin with the Holiday Facial Scrub Kit, which utilizes sugar, papaya, and pineapple to gently exfoliate and reveal a radiant, renewed glow. This set comes in festive scents including Gingerbread, Sugar Plum, and Chocolate Peppermint, and it would make a great gift idea.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Holiday Sugar Facial Scrub Kit, $30 (orig. $40); tula.com

Last but not least, don't sleep on the new Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30. Lightweight, dewy, and protective, the skincare-meets-makeup hybrid boosts your natural glow and leaves you looking radiant for hours. Available in 30 shades, the multitasker delivers light to medium coverage and is suitable for all skin types.

Tula

Buy It! Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30, $30 (orig. $40); tula.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.