These Tinted Moisturizers Work Wonders on Oily Skin — and They Cost as Little as $7
Don't let dry skin have all the fun with tinted moisturizers
We've rounded up the best tinted moisturizers and BB creams specifically designed for oily skin, according to shoppers. With mattifying, skin-clearing, and buildable coverage benefits, they'll give you the barely-there base of your dreams.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
This is one of the OG tinted moisturizers, and the fact that it's still popular today is a testament to its amazing qualities. Its oil-free formula (with SPF 20!) keeps breakouts at bay, while its antioxidant complex of vitamins C and E protect skin from the environment's harmful effects. It will give you the fresh, healthy, no-makeup-makeup look you're after.
Buy It! Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $46; sephora.com
Supergoop! CC Cream Daily Correct Sunscreen
Don't let the name fool you — this is a better-than-basic sunscreen. It protects up to SPF 35 while offering slightly more coverage than your average tinted moisturizer. Apple extract, Irish moss, red seaweed extract, and sodium hyaluronate come together to make skin both softer and smoother.
Buy It! Supergoop! CC Cream Daily Correct Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Sunscreen, $36; sephora.com
Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer
Whether you want a sheer wash of coverage or a buildable base, this tinted moisturizer does the trick. Its oil-free formula blends into skin without clogging pores, while its Amazonian clay, chamomile, and vitamins A, C, and E protect your skin from the sun, hydrate, and brighten. Its micro-treated mineral pigments provide a natural-looking finish that can be built up to your desired level of coverage.
Buy It! Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $36; tartecosmetics.com
Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream
Who says makeup has to be bad for your skin? This weightless cream is designed to mattify oily, acne-prone skin throughout the day while concealing imperfections — all without clogging pores! With an impressive SPF 40, it protects from the sun's harmful UVA/UVB rays as an added bonus.
Buy It! Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream SPF 40, $39.50; sephora.com
Maybelline Dream Pure Skin Clearing Perfector
This drugstore beauty find goes above and beyond to deliver eight skin benefits in one miracle product. The skin-clearing BB cream conceals imperfections and pores, tones down redness, smooths and clarifies skin — all while adjusting to your unique skin tone. And its 2 percent salicylic acid keeps your skin blemish-free, while its hydrating formula makes sure you stay dewy and soft all day long.
Buy It! Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector, $8.99; ulta.com
CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream
Stay fresh and oil-free all day with this mattifying tinted moisturizer. Specifically made for oily skin, it's pigmented enough to cover blemishes and redness while giving the look of makeup-free skin. And at just $7, its drugstore price won't break the bank.
Buy It! CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream, $6.99 (orig. $9.99), ulta.com
