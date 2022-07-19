Each tester blended the moisturizer into their skin, considering how each felt. Products that felt lighter on the skin earned a higher score than those that felt heavier or more like a foundation. Testers also looked at the hydration of each moisturizer to determine if it was hydrating enough to act as a standalone or if traditional moisturizer should be used underneath. After blending the moisturizers on their face, each tester judged the appearance of their complexion and whether the makeup made any difference in coverage. They also considered shade ranges and if there were enough options to be truly inclusive, and how easy it would be to find a skin tone match using the names and images of each tint.