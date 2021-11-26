Shop

All the Black Friday Skincare Markdowns You Shouldn't Miss, Including Celebrity Favorites

Like the glow-maker Meghan Markle included in her baby shower gift bag
By Rachel Nussbaum November 26, 2021 02:00 PM
The Internet is humming with deals for Black Friday. Almost everywhere you look, there are spectacular sales on everything from vacuum cleaners and electronics to anti-aging serums and hair tools. With wide swaths of products marked down from hundreds of stores and brands, it can get a little overwhelming — especially since highly-coveted and best-selling items tend to go first and sell out quickly. 

If you're on the hunt for effective-yet-affordable skincare products, it's a great time to score major deals on both drugstore miracle workers and high-end brands that don't often have sales. And if you've been wanting to mimic the radiant glow of your favorite Hollywood star, this is also your moment to take advantage of markdowns on beauty products that celebrities use themselves. 

You can shop the exfoliating Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder that Meghan Markle included in her baby shower gift bag, plus Jennifer Garner's go-to retinol line and Kourtney Kardashian's favorite lightweight sunscreen that's also loved by dermatologists. What's more, the eye cream Reese Witherspoon relies on to look perky is on sale, as well as Kaley Cuoco's "secret weapon" Egyptian Magic Cream and Oprah's "dream cream" hand lotion. 

There are so many discounts you won't want to miss out on, so shop the top products below from people who know a thing or two about looking good.    

Under $20

Credit: Versed

Chrissy Teigen has posted about affordable skincare brand Versed on Instagram, and the brand's brightening eye gel has shoppers saying goodbye to dark circles, claiming they are "no longer a raccoon!" Don't sleep on the brand's under-$20 Black Friday deal, along with the Lanolips 101 ointment that Gigi Hadid swore by while pregnant (it's so good, a tube sells every minute). 

Under $30

Credit: Saie

Earlier this year Kristen Bell revealed her struggle with perennially rosy skin, and her routine to tone it down includes Saie's SPF tinted moisturizer. The favorite is newly in the under-$30 range, among other popular finds like Jennifer Garner's mainstay Neutrogena retinol, the Embryolisse moisturizer Elle Macpherson uses, and the TruSkin vitamin C serum HBO's Alexandra Daddario likes to sparkle in HD.  

Under $50

Credit: Ren Skincare

The selection gets even better in the under-$50 range. The Biossance eye cream Reese Witherspoon relies on while travelling is marked down, along with highly-coveted Sunday Riley skincare, which counts fans like Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, Saweetie, and Olivia Culpo. Ren's eye cream is another hero product, according to users who say it erases puffy eyes and darkness so well, concealer isn't even necessary.     

Under $75

Credit: Tatcha

Tatcha makes celebrity fans left and right: Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian have used the brand over the years, and the line's Water Cream and Rice Polish have jointly earned thousands of five-star ratings from happy customers. Kate Somerville's Dermalquench has also won a Meghan Markle mention, and the $98 buy is now 25 percent off.    

Under $100

Credit: True Botanicals

True Botanicals is truly beloved by users, and an awe-inspiring list of celebrity ambassadors — think Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, and Zazie Beetz — speak to its products' glow-inducing effects. Also not to miss? The Elemis Cream Kate Hudson uses and the African Botanics face oil that Alanis Morrissette includes in her skincare routine.    

