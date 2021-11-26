All the Black Friday Skincare Markdowns You Shouldn't Miss, Including Celebrity Favorites
The Internet is humming with deals for Black Friday. Almost everywhere you look, there are spectacular sales on everything from vacuum cleaners and electronics to anti-aging serums and hair tools. With wide swaths of products marked down from hundreds of stores and brands, it can get a little overwhelming — especially since highly-coveted and best-selling items tend to go first and sell out quickly.
If you're on the hunt for effective-yet-affordable skincare products, it's a great time to score major deals on both drugstore miracle workers and high-end brands that don't often have sales. And if you've been wanting to mimic the radiant glow of your favorite Hollywood star, this is also your moment to take advantage of markdowns on beauty products that celebrities use themselves.
You can shop the exfoliating Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder that Meghan Markle included in her baby shower gift bag, plus Jennifer Garner's go-to retinol line and Kourtney Kardashian's favorite lightweight sunscreen that's also loved by dermatologists. What's more, the eye cream Reese Witherspoon relies on to look perky is on sale, as well as Kaley Cuoco's "secret weapon" Egyptian Magic Cream and Oprah's "dream cream" hand lotion.
There are so many discounts you won't want to miss out on, so shop the top products below from people who know a thing or two about looking good.
Under $20
Chrissy Teigen has posted about affordable skincare brand Versed on Instagram, and the brand's brightening eye gel has shoppers saying goodbye to dark circles, claiming they are "no longer a raccoon!" Don't sleep on the brand's under-$20 Black Friday deal, along with the Lanolips 101 ointment that Gigi Hadid swore by while pregnant (it's so good, a tube sells every minute).
- Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel, $14.39 (orig. $17.99)
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $9.58 (orig. $13.19)
- Tula Lip Treatment Balm, $16.50 (orig. $22)
- Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy, $6.64 (orig. $11.99)
- Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner, $8.24 (orig. $10.95)
- Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist, $9.48 (orig. $10.89)
- Lanolips 101 Ointment, $13.59 (orig. $13.99)
Under $30
Earlier this year Kristen Bell revealed her struggle with perennially rosy skin, and her routine to tone it down includes Saie's SPF tinted moisturizer. The favorite is newly in the under-$30 range, among other popular finds like Jennifer Garner's mainstay Neutrogena retinol, the Embryolisse moisturizer Elle Macpherson uses, and the TruSkin vitamin C serum HBO's Alexandra Daddario likes to sparkle in HD.
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $20 (orig. $29.99)
- Saie Slip Tint SPF 35 Tinted Moisturizer, $27.20 (orig. $32)
- L'Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $30.35 (orig. $39.99)
- EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29.60 (orig. $37)
- Egyptian Magic Cream, $31.99 (orig. $36)
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil, $14.42 (orig. $24.97)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen, $18.69 (orig. $21.99)
- Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser, $27 (orig. $36)
- Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, $23.80 with code BLACK (orig. $28)
- Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream Rich, $27 with code TGIF25 (orig. $36)
- Kiehls Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $25 (orig. $50)
Under $50
The selection gets even better in the under-$50 range. The Biossance eye cream Reese Witherspoon relies on while travelling is marked down, along with highly-coveted Sunday Riley skincare, which counts fans like Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, Saweetie, and Olivia Culpo. Ren's eye cream is another hero product, according to users who say it erases puffy eyes and darkness so well, concealer isn't even necessary.
- Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum, $39.20 (orig. $49)
- Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, $37.80 (orig. $54)
- Ren Skincare Keep Young And Beautiful Firm And Lift Eye Cream, $33 (orig. $44)
- Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist, $39.20 (orig. $49)
- HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash, $26.25 (orig. $35)
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, $35.20 (orig. $44)
- Coola Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $34.50 (orig. $46)
- Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil, $45.60 (orig. $60.80)
- Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid and Niacinamide Eye Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Image Skincare Prevention Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50, $38.25 (orig. $45)
Under $75
Tatcha makes celebrity fans left and right: Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian have used the brand over the years, and the line's Water Cream and Rice Polish have jointly earned thousands of five-star ratings from happy customers. Kate Somerville's Dermalquench has also won a Meghan Markle mention, and the $98 buy is now 25 percent off.
- Tatcha The Water Cream, $54.40 with code CYBER21 (orig. $68)
- Tatcha The Rice Polish, $52 with code CYBER21 (was $65)
- True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum, $72 (orig. $90)
- Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour, $TK (orig. $58)
- Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift Advanced Hydration Treatment, $73.50 (orig. $98)
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On SPF 50, $58.65 with code BLACK (orig. $69)
- Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil, $18 (orig. $36)
- La Mer The Lip Balm, $63.75 (orig. $75)
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Supercharged Eye Cream, $52.80 (orig. $66)
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, $61.60 (orig. $88)
- 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask, $73.50 (orig. $105)
Under $100
True Botanicals is truly beloved by users, and an awe-inspiring list of celebrity ambassadors — think Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, and Zazie Beetz — speak to its products' glow-inducing effects. Also not to miss? The Elemis Cream Kate Hudson uses and the African Botanics face oil that Alanis Morrissette includes in her skincare routine.
- True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, $88 (orig. $110)
- Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20%, $99.75 (orig. $133)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $96 (orig. $128)
- African Botanics Neroli Infused Marula Oil, $84 with code BLACK (orig. $120)
- Guerlain Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, $80.75 (orig. $95)
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer, $85 (orig. $100)
- SkinMedica Vitamin C + E Complex, $81.60 with code BLACK (orig. $102)
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, $85.40 with code BLACK (orig. $122)
