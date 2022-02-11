Shop

8 Bold Red Lipsticks That Are Easy to Wear and Last All Day, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Chanel, Tatcha, and Giorgio Armani are among their top picks
By Jennifer Chan Updated February 11, 2022 01:45 PM
There's something so iconic and alluring about a bold red lip, which is why it's one of our absolute favorite beauty products to experiment with. Now that we're about to leave winter behind, it's a great time to add a fresh new lip color to your collection. But which red lipstick should you buy? Consider this your cheat sheet to the best-performing lip products in the game.

Celebrity makeup artists know a thing or two about the best red lipsticks. After all, these industry pros use only quality formulas with flattering shades and impressive staying power, and they keep the crème de la crème in their kits for their famous clients. So we turned to a handful of them for their top picks of the moment — they've worked with everyone from Adele and Jessica Biel to Elisabeth Moss, Lizzo, and more. 

Shop eight expert-approved red lipsticks below starting at just $13.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

The Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in shade 400 is a top choice for celebrity makeup artist Michael Ashton, who has worked on Adele, Bebe Rexha, Penelope Cruz, Ruth Negga, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley throughout his career.

"A bold lip is a classic red carpet staple and can be a powerful signature beauty move. I love a red lip teamed with fresh dewy skin for modern radiance, or paired with a smoky eye for high-octane glamour," he tells PEOPLE. "The Armani lipstick is creamy, highly pigmented, easy to apply, and a true fire engine red shade, which is universally flattering."

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick, $39; nordstrom.com 

Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick

Daniel Martin gives the Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick his highest recommendation. He's used this luxe lipstick on clients including Elisabeth Moss, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jessica Biel, and he even played a part in its development. "I created this shade for Tatcha several years back. I wanted a shade that complemented many skin tones, but stayed true to its hue, which is a modern matte red," he says.

Credit: Tatcha

Buy It! Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick, $55; tatcha.com

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, check out The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick in shade Bawse Lady, which is available on Amazon for just $13. Celebrity makeup artists Ashunta Sheriff (who is Taraji P. Henson's go-to glam girl) and Joanna Simkin both rave about the impressive color payoff and all-day staying power.

"It's the perfect neutral red that never turns pink or orange upon application," says Simkin, who regularly works her magic on stars Issa Rae and Storm Reid.

Credit: Target

Buy It! The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick, $12.99; amazon.com

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour

Beauty pro Terri Apanasewicz raves about the Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in shade 104. It's a staple she never leaves home without when working with clients Cindy Crawford, Miranda Lambert, and Ming-Na Wen, to name a few. 

Credit: Chanel

Buy It! Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour, $42; chanel.com 

MAC Cosmetics Ruby Woo Lipstick

Jamie Greenberg keeps the classic Ruby Woo shade from MAC Cosmetics in her kit at all times for clients Rashida Jones, Jane Levy, and Molly Shannon. She tells PEOPLE that this iconic shade flatters everyone and comes in several appealing textures. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! MAC Cosmetics Lipstick, $19; nordstrom.com

Kosas Weightless Lipstick

The Kosas Weightless Lipstick in shade Electra is a favorite of Jenny Patinkin, who has worked on Kristin Cavallari. "It's a neutral red that looks good on pretty much everyone. It actually has a slightly cool undertone that helps the teeth look a little brighter," she says.

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Weightless Lipstick, $28; kosas.com

Bare Minerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

Kasey Spickard keeps the Bare Minerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in shade Inspiration on hand for clients including comedian Heather McMahan, TV personality Kamie Crawford, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga

Credit: Bare Minerals

Buy It! Bare Minerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick, $20; bareminerals.com

Pat McGrath's LiquiLust Matte Lipstick

Two-time Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gives top honors to Pat McGrath's LiquiLust Matte Lipstick in shade Elson 4, which he's used on Lizzo in the past.

"When it comes to a red lip, I reach for liquid lipsticks because they are easy to apply and so low maintenance," he tells PEOPLE. "The Pat McGrath formula is superior. It's long lasting and comfortable for hours on end, which is so important for my clients."

Credit: Pat McGrath

Buy It! Pat McGrath LiquiLust Matte Lipstick, $30; patmcgrath.com 

