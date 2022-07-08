The only hiccup was the glue involved in the application process. "I usually prefer press-on nails that already have glue on the back of the nails," said our tester, adding "It's impossible to not get glue on your skin as you apply these nails." She did note that she only struggled applying one out of 10 nails and the others adhered easily. We think this set is a great choice for people who want to create high quality manicures at home. And for those who want the quality of O&J nails without the extra tools, you can buy a single pack of nails at retailers like Target for less.