These Pore Strips Are Like Vacuums for Blackheads
Whether you're a fan of shows like Dr. Pimple Popper or not, there's something oddly satisfying about removing blackheads, dirt, and other unmentionables from your skin. Pore strips are a simple and effective method to clean out your pores in the comfort (and privacy!) of your own home.
We tested 14 different pore strips to see which ones felt the best on our skin and cleaned out our pores effectively and comfortably. Our team loved the hero mighty patch nose strips because they efficiently removed pore debris, created little redness, and left the skin feeling smooth.
"Exfoliation, blackhead and oil removal — these are all at the core of what pore strips do," board-certified dermatologist Morgan Rabach M.D. tells PEOPLE. "It's really a fast quick fix for stubborn blackheads and clogged pores and can make skin instantly smoother [and] less congested," she says.
Of all the pore strips that PEOPLE Tested, these were considered the best for unclogging pores.
- Best Overall: Hero Mighty Patch Nose
- Best Budget: Tako Pore Collection
- Best Splurge: Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
- Best for Acne: Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit
- Best for T Zone: Formula 10.0.6 Down To the Pore Strips Pack
- Best Charcoal: ULTA Charcoal Nose Strips
Best Overall: Hero Mighty Patch Nose
Pros: The Hero Mighty Patch Nose works its magic in six to eight hours, so you can wear it to bed and wake up with smoother and clearer skin.
Cons: It was a bit sticky.
Although marketed as a patch, the mighty nose patch from Hero Cosmetics works similarly to a pore strip — so similarly, we're going to call it a pore strip for the sake of this article. As our favorite and best overall pick, this strip does all the work for you, working overnight (six to eight hours!) to clear up your skin and remove dirt from your pores.
Our tester said the application was somewhat intricate, but "felt like a bandaid" on the skin — noticeable but not uncomfortable. Using hydrocolloid (a fluid-absorbing gel), this patch creates a barrier on the skin which traps oil and dirt around acne spots, and then lifts it from the skin when removed. The best part? The patch turns white as it pulls gunk out of your skin so you can see the results clearly.
While our tester thought the patches were a bit sticky — "My nails kept getting caught and then the sticky part got stuck together" — she appreciated that it didn't irritate her skin. As a dermatologist-approved product, this patch is unscented and ideal for sensitive skin. It's super thin and peels off without causing pain. Most of all, she loved how smooth her skin felt after using this patch. We believe this is the perfect pore strip for all skin types.
Time Duration
Six to eight hours
Skin Type
For sensitive skin
Special Ingredients
Hydrocolloid
Best Uses
Blackhead removal, reducing oil and acne
Included Strips
10
Best Budget: Tako Pore Collection
Pros: This budget-friendly strip excels at removing dirt, small hairs, and other oils from your skin.
Cons: Somewhat uncomfortable to remove due to tight adhesive.
Our tester appreciated this affordable option for its ability to remove "a good amount of sebaceous materials" as well as small hairs from her nose. The unique shape of this pore strip covers the nose and the section of the forehead between your brows, and has a tight adhesive that effectively opens clogged pores.
During its application, the strip became very tight on our tester's skin, which she said "was a bit uncomfortable" but let her know "it was working!" The removal process caused a tinge of pain when the strip was ripped off, but our tester said her nose felt "super soft after using the strip and definitely look[ed] clearer." She saw some redness after removing the strip, but "no major irritation."
Overall our team loved how effectively this pore strip worked to remove oil and grime from pores. "I would use this strip again!" our tester exclaimed. "My nose and forehead both felt very smooth afterward. It's also fun to use because it makes a little octopus on your nose going up to your forehead." This unscented and playful pore strip is our favorite option for those on a budget.
Time Duration
10 to 15 minutes
Skin Type
For dry skin
Special Ingredients
Dead sea salt, taurine, and black peat water
Best Uses
Shrinks pores
Included Strips
1
Best Splurge: Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
Also available at Peace Out Skincare and Amazon
Pros: These popular pore strips absorb oil and lift blackheads, leaving your skin soft and clear.
Cons: It feels a little heavy on the skin.
Peace Out Skincare is known for its ability to work magic on acne and pores, and these pore strips don't disappoint. This particular set comes with four nose strips and four standard pore strips (for your forehead and chin) that work overnight to reduce oil and blackheads on your skin.
Our tester appreciated its effectiveness, and said, "some of the blackheads came off my face along with some oil." She said it felt comfy on the skin, and didn't cause any irritation or redness. It had an "easy removal with no pain," she added. While our tester didn't wear the strip overnight, she was impressed with how well it worked in just a short period during testing. "I can imagine how powerful it can be [when used] overnight!"
The only thing she would change is how heavy it felt on her face, noting that its weight "feels like a bandage on my chin." The weight is likely due to the strip being packed full of ingredients like hydrocolloid, retinol, and DMAE (which helps improve skin tone), and considering the strip is worn while you sleep, its weight likely won't bother most people. We love this brand and these pore strips and if you don't mind paying a little extra, you'll see why these pore strips are worth the price.
Time Duration
Four to six hours
Skin Type
For oily, combo, and normal skin
Special Ingredients
Hydrocolloid, with retinol and DMAE
Best Uses
Cleaning out pores, removing oil
Included Strips
8
Best for Acne: Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit
Also available at Patchology, bluemercury, and Amazon
Pros: These zit zappers are truly remarkable in their capability to reduce redness and inflammation around acne, and lift gunk from pores.
Cons: The salicylic acid dot wasn't as sticky as the other dot or strip, and may fall off overnight.
This 3-in-1 acne treatment kit works wonders on your skin, reducing the size and redness of pimples and lifting grime from your skin before new acne can grow. Our tester had a breakout forming at the time of testing, and noticed that the whitehead absorbing dot had completely absorbed the sebum surrounding the bump after three and half hours. "I'm confident it would have absorbed the sebum in the whitehead's center if I'd continued using the dot," he said.
The nose strip was equally effective, and removed many sebaceous filaments after only 10 minutes. Our tester felt the strip tighten on his skin during use and appreciated how much grime was on the strip after use. The salicylic acid dots were slightly less effective, but only because the tester used them on his mouth area, which sees more movement than other parts of the face. He felt it loosen after an hour or so, and believed it not to be sticky enough.
Our tester liked the feel of all three products, saying the nose strip has "zero feeling on your skin even though you know it is applied," and the acne dots blend into your skin and have zero irritation during and after use. While this kit is also in the pricier range, we believe the cost matches the value, and that those with oily and acne prone skin will benefit from this 3-in-1 system intended to stop acne before, during, and after it forms.
Time Duration
10 to 15 minutes for strips, six hours or overnight for dots
Skin Type
For oily or acne prone skin
Special Ingredients
Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and hydrocolloid
Best Uses
For acne
Included Strips
3
Included Dots
48
Best for T Zone: Formula 10.0.6 Down To the Pore Strips Pack
Also available at Formula 10.0.6
Pros: This strip is perfect for your T zone, soft on your skin when applied, and leaves your skin smoother after use.
Cons: The chin strip separated from the skin around the edges after a little time (but the forehead strip stayed intact).
This T zone-friendly strip effectively and comfortably pulled sebaceous materials from our tester's skin without issue. She said the "strips stiffened as expected" and she "could talk and emote without feeling uncomfortable or [being] aware of them."
During the application, our tester appreciated the texture and lightness of this strip, and said, "I am used to strips that feel stiffer [and] less comfortable." She described this strip as being gentler and kinder to her skin. She did notice some lifting of the strip at the edges on her chin, but said the forehead strip stayed in place the entire duration of testing.
Both strips lifted sebaceous material from her skin, and were easily removed without redness or irritation. Our tester loved how smooth her skin felt after using the pore strip. We like that this strip targets all parts of the face that see excessive oil — the forehead, nose, and chin — and the low price doesn't hurt either.
Time Duration
10 to 15 minutes
Skin Type
For oily, combination, and normal skin
Special Ingredients
Charcoal, witch hazel, moroccan lava clay
Best Uses
Draws out impurities, cleanses clogged pores
Included Strips
8
Best Charcoal: ULTA Charcoal Nose Strips
Also available at Target
Pros: This charcoal pore strip adheres well, lifts debris with ease, and is removed without any irritation.
Cons: It left some residue on our tester's skin after removal (which was easily cleaned off).
Charcoal is a popular ingredient for removing excess oil and impurities from the skin, and this pore strip does just that. Our tester said the strip "adhered to [her] nose very well" and that there are "slit cut outs that allowed for a more custom fit." She said, "The small slits allowed for the strip to fit snuggly and contour my nose more than other strips I've used in the past."
She appreciated how comfortable the strip was, and said it was "stiff, but not restrictive." The removal proved simple without any discomfort, redness, or irritation. Our tester noticed some residue from the charcoal, but it was cleaned off without issue. There were many filaments on the strip once removed, showing its effectiveness in pulling up dirt from the pores.
"I was surprised at how much I liked this strip. For a store brand, I found the quality to be really great," our tester said. She also compared it to other popular pore strips and noted that it costs less but is just as effective. In particular, she loved the custom fit of these strips so it "can fit a range of noses."
Time Duration
10 to 15 minutes
Skin Type
For normal, combination, oily, and dry skin
Special Ingredients
Charcoal, witch hazel, aloe vera extract
Best Uses
Remove dirt, oil, and blackheads from pores
Included Strips
8
Things to Consider Before Buying Pore Strips
Skin Type
While your skin type may not directly contribute to a pore strip's efficacy, it can still play a role. For instance, many pore strips seek to pull oil and dirt from the skin, so if your skin is oily/combination type, you may find more gunk on your strip after use. Those with dry/normal skin may not have as much buildup, but it varies person to person. Of course, sensitive skin can affect your ability to use certain pore strips, so being mindful of products that cause redness/irritation should be front of mind.
Dr. Rabach cautions those with delicate skin from using "acids, retinols, or otherwise… because they can be too rough." She says to "never use on damaged, sunburned, or irritated skin" and to avoid "sensitive areas like the eye." Our best overall pick works well with sensitive skin (as well as normal!) making it a versatile choice for all skin types.
Shape
Many pore strips are designed with your nose in mind since that's where the bulk of oil and grime builds up throughout the day. These strips are shaped with an almost wavy design to fit the contours of your nose. However, there are also pore strips designed for other areas of the face — such as the T zone (forehead, chin) and cheeks. These strips usually have a rectangular design to cover the most surface area and lift oil from your skin.
Ingredients
Dr. Rabach explains the different ingredients you might find in these beauty patches. "There are so many different materials that you can find in pore strips. Most aim at debulking clogged pores and removing excess oil, sebum, extra skin and makeup," she says. "Some pore strips are made with Hydrocolloid materials that are more helpful for bigger pimples. And some pore strips are really more like an adhesive that pulls out the extra gunk. There are a lot of different materials that are sometimes added to pore strips depending on what you're looking for and also your skin type." She adds that charcoal can be added "to purify the skin", retinols can "reduce pores and prevent breakouts'', and salicylic acid can help "dry up active pimples."
FAQs
Are pore strips good for your skin?
According to dermatologists — not always. "Pore strips aren't necessarily good for your skin," says Dr. Rabach. "They have their place in blackhead removal as a quick and easy way to pull blackheads off fast, but pore strips can definitely be harsh and cause irritation, tears, or sensitivity." Basically, if you have normal skin, pore strips are an easy way to remove skin debris without too much effort, but if you are recently sunburned, have easily irritated skin, or any skin allergies, you should take caution before reaching for one of these strips.
Do pore strips actually work?
The Magic Eight Ball says yes! (And so does our dermatologist!) "I would say they do work for removing stubborn blackheads especially on the nose, T zone, and chin," says Dr. Rabach. They may not transform your skin overnight, but they can definitely reduce the size of pores (by helping them open up and release any trapped gunk) and help with acne prone skin by lifting excess oil.
How often should you use pore strips?
As Dr. Rabach mentions, pore strips — when overused or used on damaged skin — can cause minor skin irritations, so you shouldn't use pore strips more than once a week, she says. Of course, each type of strip (or acne dot!) may have varying instructions, but as a general rule, once a week is a good schedule to go by.
How We Tested Pore Strips
A group of beauty testers spent the day sticking the best pore strips on their faces to test each for efficacy, comfort, and any irritation. After trying 14 different strips, our testers had thoroughly refreshed pores and six clear winners. To test the pore strips, our testers each prepared their skin by washing the section of their face that they'd be using the strip on. Then they applied the strips, following the instructions closely for the most accurate results.
To evaluate the strips, they determined how comfortable the strips were when applied. Did they pull on the skin when adhering? How easy was the removal? They checked for redness and irritation after pulling off the strip to measure its efficacy for sensitive skin. Then they looked to see what the strip cleaned out of their pores, and how fresh their pores looked after use.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
