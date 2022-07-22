Dr. Rabach explains the different ingredients you might find in these beauty patches. "There are so many different materials that you can find in pore strips. Most aim at debulking clogged pores and removing excess oil, sebum, extra skin and makeup," she says. "Some pore strips are made with Hydrocolloid materials that are more helpful for bigger pimples. And some pore strips are really more like an adhesive that pulls out the extra gunk. There are a lot of different materials that are sometimes added to pore strips depending on what you're looking for and also your skin type." She adds that charcoal can be added "to purify the skin", retinols can "reduce pores and prevent breakouts'', and salicylic acid can help "dry up active pimples."