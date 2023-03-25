Elevate Your Smokey Eye and Sculpted Brow with These 10 Makeup Subscription Boxes

From mascaras and blenders to lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes, the best makeup box subscriptions grant you access to tons of makeup products and applicators for a fraction of the cost. Additionally, you may find that some makeup subscription services offer members-only perks and occasional surprise bonus gifts. Makeup brands, formula ingredients, and customization are key factors that set apart the best makeup delivery boxes, and noting these can help you determine which makeup box best complements your personality and features. Cost and delivery frequency (monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly) are some factors you will likely want to take into account, too. Revitalize your makeup drawer (and makeup routine) when you enroll in one of these fabulous makeup box subscriptions.

Wherever you fall on the makeup aficionado scale, browsing makeup products in-store can be very overwhelming with options. Enter makeup box subscriptions. Not only are many makeup delivery boxes curated with the help of customers, but you can narrow down your makeup box search based on the brands you want to sample. For instance, if you're interested in dupes, you may gravitate toward a drugstore makeup box, while others may be in favor of a delivery service that specializes in luxury or cruelty-free products.

Best Assortment: Lookfantastic Beauty Box Lookfantastic Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16/monthly

$16/monthly No. of Items per Box: 6

6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Features a mix of products from trusted brands

Offers accessible pricing with free shipping

Total value per box is $60 Cons No option to customize

Difficult to cancel long-term subscriptions Why It Made the List With monthly makeup box deliveries starting at $16, you'll get the most bang for your buck when you sign up for the Lookfantastic Beauty Box. Each box includes six beauty products, which is a great way to revamp your entire beauty cabinet. In terms of makeup, customers can expect to get everyday staples like a highlighter, mascara, and lip gloss. Previous boxes featured brands like Wet n Wild, Physicians Formula, and Revolution. You'll also receive products that boost skin care, like overnight facial cream, and hair care, like traceless hair ties. Although Lookfantastic Beauty Box items are preselected, there's such variety that products are hardly ever repeated in the same calendar year. You have the option to choose from one-, three-, six-, or 12-month plans. Recurring subscriptions must be completed in full, even if you cancel halfway through, and a long-term subscription won't be deemed over until all boxes have been shipped. Fortunately, though, all plans qualify for free shipping.

Best Value: NewBeauty TestTube NewBeauty Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $59/quarterly

$59/quarterly No. of Items per Box: 10

10 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Offers a mix of cult-favorite and emerging brands

Each box has a total retail value of $350

Includes the latest issue of NewBeauty magazine Cons Boxes can't be personalized Why It Made the List Designed for makeup aficionados, NewBeauty TestTube offers a unique collection of makeup brushes, blush, eye creams, mascaras, and more in quarterly deliveries. Each TestTube contains 10 full-size items worth $350 for just $59. Plus, you get the latest NewBeauty magazine issue, your inside source for makeup trends and beauty innovations. On top of all that, members have access to exclusive promotions on featured brands, including Sunday Riley and Tatcha. No other brand offers this many products and incentives, truly setting NewBeauty TestTube apart from all the rest. With the NewBeauty Test Tube costing $59 per quarter, the shipment offers a robust sampling of products at a reasonable price point. To be fair, it's the most expensive makeup subscription box on our list, but it's a steal considering the value of everything the box includes. NewBeauty also has a prepaid annual subscription plan for $200, in which the new seasonal TestTube is shipped to your doorstep every quarter with a total savings of $35. If you go this route, bear in mind that you will not get a refund for canceling your membership prior to its termination date. Gift TestTube bundles are also available, with the option of a prepaid biannual subscription for $118 or a prepaid annual subscription for $200.

Best Personalization: Ipsy Ipsy Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $13/month

$13/month No. of Items per Box: 6–8

6–8 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Offers subscriptions at an accessible price point

Products are personalized to your makeup aesthetic

Can pick how often you want to receive certain products Cons Boxes have a handling fee Why It Made the List Catering to all skin types and tones as well as all levels of makeup expertise, Ipsy outshines other makeup subscription boxes. With three different subscription plans and free shipping, customers can expand their makeup portfolio at a reasonable rate. All members start by taking Ipsy's Beauty Quiz, which prompts you to answer questions about your skin tone, undertone, eye and hair color, skin concerns (dryness, oily, or redness), and comfort level when it comes to makeup application. Ipsy also takes into account your preferred beauty brands, where you typically buy makeup, preferred shades and scents and how often you want to receive certain items. Members can update their answers at any point by visiting their account profile. For $13 per month, you can opt into Ipsy's standard Glam Bag subscription. This gets you five personalized deluxe-size beauty samples (a $70 value) in addition to one bonus product of your liking. If you're craving even more customization, Ipsy's Glam Bag Plus ($28 a month for five items) and Glam Bag X ($58 a quarter for eight items) plans let you pick nearly half of your products, which are all upgraded to full-size, too. When choosing your preferred tier, be sure to take into account the $2 handling fee applied to all makeup subscription boxes. If you ever find yourself with a surplus of products, you can cancel your subscription with no penalty.

Best for Full-Size Products: BoxyCharm BoxyCharm Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $28/monthly

$28/monthly No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Boxes exclusively come with full-size products

Each box has a total retail value of up to $200

Members-only store offers up to 80 percent off retail Cons Products may repeat after 12 months Why It Made the List If you're looking for quantity, then you may find BoxyCharm of interest. Starting at $28 per month, the subscription box exclusively comes with five full-size items including one of your choosing. The full box can be worth up to $200 and feature products from brands like Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe, and more. To get started, subscribers complete BoxyCharm's Beauty Quiz to assess which products will work best based on their skin tone and texture, eye color, and hair color. Subscribers can also shop big while on a budget through BoxyCharm's members-only store, where customers can find top-name brands and beloved makeup products up to 80 percent off retail. If you're in the mood to splurge, you can upgrade to the Premium ($40 a month) or Luxe ($58/quarter) plans for more customization and full-size product options. It's worth noting that after a full calendar year, some items may repeat.

Best for Beginners: Macy's Beauty Box Macy's Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15/monthly

$15/monthly No. of Items per Box: 6

6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Products are selected around a monthly theme and arrive in a cute glam bag

Access to online library with how-to videos for product application

Comes with a $5 credit for your next $20 purchase Cons May be placed on a waiting list Why It Made the List Macy's Beauty Box subscription is great for those looking to ease their way into the makeup world but don't know where to start. For $15 a month, you get access to five deluxe samples (plus one bonus) of high-quality makeup from brands like Bobbi Brown, Nudestix, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Lancôme. Each box is professionally curated by Macy's beauty department experts according to a unique theme. Previous box themes include "Let's Go Girls" where curators chose products from female-owned brands and "April Showers" to focus on hydrating products for the spring. If you find yourself needing a little direction, Macy's Beauty offers a comprehensive online library filled with video tutorials for applying your new Beauty Box products. While the items inside the Macy's Beauty Box aren't full-size, customers do get a coupon for $5 off their next $20 beauty purchase from Macy's with each shipment. So if you do fall in love with a product, you have the chance to purchase it at a discounted rate compared to nonsubscribers. Depending on product and box availability, you may be placed on a waitlist for the Beauty Box upon signing up.

Best for Drugstore Makeup: Walmart Beauty Box Walmart Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $7/quarterly

$7/quarterly No. of Items per Box: Varies

Varies Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Contains items from trusted drugstore beauty brands

Boxes include a wide assortment, from makeup wipes to nail polish

Budget-friendly Cons Boxes only ship quarterly Why It Made the List Whether you're in between makeup brands or looking for an affordable dupe, drugstore makeup products often come out looking just as beautiful as similar versions with a higher price tag. The Walmart Beauty Box features a generous number of sample-size drugstore makeup items at an extremely low cost. In many cases, the retail price of an included item is more than the box itself, which is $7 per quarter. Plus, shipping is free. A Walmart Beauty Box subscription will get you access to household-name drugstore brands like Covergirl, Cetaphil, eos, Nexxus, NYX, Neutrogena, and so much more. Makeup staples like lipsticks, mascaras, and eyeliners are included, in addition to skin care essentials like sunscreen, makeup remover, and moisturizer. Keep in mind this is a quarterly service, so future boxes are shipped less often.

Best for Cruelty-Free Makeup: Kinder Beauty Box Kinder Beauty Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $23/monthly

$23/monthly No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Promotes clean beauty

Brand is a charity partner with ASPCA

Option to select two of the five full-size products in your box Cons Products feature more skin care than makeup items Why It Made the List When it comes to sourcing sustainable and cruelty-free makeup, Kinder Beauty is a brand you can trust. For $23 per month, the Kinder Beauty Box includes five vegan and cruelty-free products with a total retail value of up to $165. As part of its clean beauty initiative, the retailer doesn't endorse products that include harsh ingredients or chemicals like sulfates, parabens, microbeads, and added phthalates. Kinder Beauty is also a partner with ASPCA and donates a percentage of every purchase (including makeup boxes) to the charity. In previous boxes, customers have received products by OSEA, Earth Harbor, and Able Skincare. Each month, Kinder Beauty's team selects three base products for that monthly delivery, allowing customers to select their other two products from a small pool of cruelty-free suggestions. Those looking to upgrade their overall self-care routine can opt into the brand's quarterly subscription box called KND (starting at $75), which offers even more products. While Kinder Beauty is great for ethically made formulas, bear in mind that it's primarily a skin care brand, so boxes may lean heavily on moisturizers and face masks over makeup.

Most Affordable Luxury Makeup: Petit Vour Petit Vour Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $21/monthly

$21/monthly No. of Items per Box: 4–7

4–7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Offers a $4 in-store credit when you review your box

Customers can cancel at anytime

All items are cruelty-free Cons Not all items are organic and hypoallergenic Why It Made the List While the allure of luxury makeup may appeal to you, its shiny price tag could be preventing you from taking the plunge. With Petit Vour, you can now dabble in luxury makeup for a fraction of the cost. Every monthly box highlights four cruelty-free, high-end beauty products (ranging from mini to full-size) valued around $60 to $100 for $21. You not only get access to popular makeup brands like French Girl and Ilia, but hair care, fragrance, and skin care brands, too. Petit Vour also gives members the opportunity to earn a $4 in-store credit every month when they review a product from the box. Petit Vour curates up to eight different box variations per month. These are distributed among members based on their beauty profiles, which list skin tone and makeup shade preferences. (You can log in and update your beauty profile at any time.) For a little bit extra, members can sign up for the Petit Vour Plus Beauty Box for $25 a month to receive three extra products per month. While Petit Vour excels in supplying luxurious items at a low cost, not all products are considered organic or hypoallergenic.

Best for Holistic Makeup: Nourish Beauty Box Nourish Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $30/monthly

$30/monthly No. of Items per Box: 4

4 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Boxes exclusively feature full-size products

All items are organic, paraben-free, and vegan

Total value per box is $101 Cons Products are selected by the brand Why It Made the List Product integrity is at the heart of Nourish Beauty Box; all products are "consciously crafted" with sustainably sourced ingredients. As a holistic brand that values how its customers feel on both the inside and the outside, Nourish Beauty only offers all-natural and organic products. You won't find parabens, triclosan, or phthalates listed under the ingredients, also making it a suitable option for sensitive skin types. The company also takes great pride in its feel-good packaging, which features inspirational messaging meant to "nourish" the mind and soul. While customers aren't able to select which products they receive every month, each Nourish Beauty Box is handcrafted (from making the formula to sealing the bottle) and packed by a team of artisans. Costing $30 per month, this box is a little higher than others on this list, but you can rest assured you're getting a product that was made with both you and the environment in mind. For those who want new makeup products on a recurring basis, Nourish Beauty Box also offers three- and six-month subscription plans.