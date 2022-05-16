We Tested 13 Makeup Sponges — These 4 Are the Best

Makeup sponges are fabulous tools for creating a smooth finish, but it is essential to keep them clean for the same reason you wouldn't use a dish sponge on your face. To prevent the growth of bacteria and other germs, rinse your sponge after every use. Cleanliness is a consideration here because some makeup sponges are just easier to keep clean. If you're someone who rarely cleans their makeup brushes, then you should either consider a silicone sponge, or replace your beauty blender more often.