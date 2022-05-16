We Tested the Best Makeup Brushes to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

There are several factors that play into the design of a makeup brush, and bristle material is a big one. Bristles can be synthetic or natural, which will determine the texture and cost. Natural bristles are sourced from animal fur (squirrels, sables, goats, etc.) which can be difficult to acquire and more labor-intensive — thus, the higher price tag. Synthetic bristles are manufactured from various fibers and polymers and are often as soft as their real counterparts. Considering the ethical controversy around the use of animal fur (and cost!), many brands have turned to cruelty-free options, and we support this effort with our high-quality synthetic PEOPLE Tested picks.