The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

The votes are in, and testers said that MAC Matte Lipstick had their backs. Reviewers raved that the lipstick went on as smooth as butter and never dried, bled, or caked during hours of wear. One pointed out that the tube's traditional bullet tip felt "made for clean edges, so there's no need for a lip liner." We also love that it's available in a rainbow of shades to flatter any skin tone.