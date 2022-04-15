The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear
In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day, PEOPLE Tested the best matte lipsticks that money can buy. Our team of beauty testers swiped on each long-lasting lipstick, immediately evaluating comfort and pigment before powering through their busy days. Hours later, they looked back in the mirror to see if the lippie smudged, budged or feathered.
Turns out, the top pick — Mac Matte Lipstick — is beloved by celebrity makeup artists such as Jamie Greenberg, who told PEOPLE she keeps it in her kit at all times for clients including Rashida Jones, Molly Shannon, and Jane Levy.
These three long-lasting lipsticks were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested for all-day stain.
Best Overall: MAC Matte Lipstick
Pros: MAC Matte Lipstick is an ultra-nourishing formula that doesn't bleed beyond lip lines.
Cons: It takes a few coats to build color and impact.
The votes are in, and testers said that MAC Matte Lipstick had their backs. Reviewers raved that the lipstick went on as smooth as butter and never dried, bled, or caked during hours of wear. One pointed out that the tube's traditional bullet tip felt "made for clean edges, so there's no need for a lip liner." We also love that it's available in a rainbow of shades to flatter any skin tone.
Though the lipstick is celebrated for its comfortable feel, testers said they had to apply multiple coats if they wanted a more saturated "pop" of color, but that might not be a bad thing.
"It's a great product! The color is more natural so this easily can be an everyday lipstick," one said, adding that the finish was so smooth, "I often forgot I had it on."
While the lipstick didn't smudge on the run, testers reported that it transferred a bit towards the end of the trial. Overall, this MAC classic was crowned the winner for its moisturizing might and fade-free wear.
|
Type
|
Bullet
|
Shade Range
|
30
|
Size
|
0.1 oz.
|
Cruelty Free
|
Yes
Best Matte: KVD Beauty Everlasting Longwear Liquid Lipstick
Pros: It's powerfully pigmented and doesn't budge until you want it to.
Cons: It could crack or feel dry after hours on the go.
No lip service here — this product is as matte they make it. KVD Beauty Everlasting Longwear Liquid Lipstick came out sticky and thick and instantly dried to a completely matte finish. Reviewers reported that the vegan formula delivered vivid color with just one coat and that the powerful pigment stayed put as they ate and drank. One tester said the lipstick didn't even budge with an accidental smudge.
Two testers weren't wowed after a few hours of wear. One said the cosmetic got dry and began to crack even though only a thin coat had been applied, while another noted that the liquid lip "does wear off through the day."
However, all agreed that the creamy formula was unmatched when it came to mattifying benefits.
|
Type
|
Liquid
|
Shade Range
|
15
|
Size
|
0.22 oz.
|
Cruelty Free
|
Yes
Best Pigment: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Pros: It is lightweight and packs a punch with just one coat.
Cons: It only comes in eight shades and transfers easily when eating and drinking.
Rihanna does it again! Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color was ranked a makeup bag must for the unbelievable tint it brings with just one coat.
All testers said they had some trouble applying the liquid lipstick; the formula is packaged in a triangular tube with a small wand applicator. A little went a long way, with one swipe doing the trick for vivid pigment — but everyone said the color transferred when they drank or ate.
We also wish that Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color came in more colors; a pale pink and sheer shade are notably absent from its lineup.
|
Type
|
Liquid
|
Shade Range
|
8
|
Size
|
0.13 oz.
|
Cruelty Free
|
Yes
Things to Consider Before Buying a Long-Lasting Lipstick
Coverage
When it comes to pigment preference, how strong do you want the color to be? If layering lip color sounds like a fuss or a bust, a liquid formula with an intense tint might be your best bet — just keep a steady hand when swiping on.
Application
How many steps are (or aren't!) in your lip routine? A beauty enthusiast who knows how to balance balms and liners need not fear more fussy liquid lipsticks, while traditional bullet-shaped tubes are the best buy for those in a rush. If a product's applicator drives you crazy, you're probably not going to use it.
Wear
Whether rose pink or vampy plum is your go-to hue, discerning which all day-stain best suits you from sun up to sun down could come down to trial and error.
How We Tested Long-Lasting Lipsticks
Three beauty testers tried 21 top-rated, long-lasting lipsticks each at home for PEOPLE Tested.
To analyze each lipstick, they applied the product to clean lips and let dry, then reported on immediate texture and feel. To study how powerful the pigment was in each tube, they applied as many coats of lipstick as they felt necessary to reach full impact. Then, they pressed a clean paper towel to their lips to see if anything transferred.
In a final test, the testers applied the lip color either first thing in the morning or at the start of a night out. From there, they took note of how it wore through the rest of the day or evening, seeing if the product needed to be touched up, or if it faded or feathered out beyond the lip line.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
