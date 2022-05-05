The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish

Our testers started by applying a dab of foundation on the back of their hand to assess texture, feel, and risk of transfer. All of the tester favorites were smooth and creamy to the touch and didn't transfer when brushed against a white t-shirt. After eight hours of wear, some foundations held up, and alas, others did not. The liquid foundation that came out on top (and recently went viral) — NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation — has TikTok beauty star Mikayla Nogeuria as a fan. She and our testers alike are in awe of the results.