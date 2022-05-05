The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish
Regardless of your skin type, application technique, or general makeup knowledge, the right liquid foundation can make your skin look flawless. To determine which liquid foundation creates the perfect finish (matte! dewy! natural!), we tried 27 of the most popular formulas on multiple skin types and tones.
Our testers started by applying a dab of foundation on the back of their hand to assess texture, feel, and risk of transfer. All of the tester favorites were smooth and creamy to the touch and didn't transfer when brushed against a white t-shirt. After eight hours of wear, some foundations held up, and alas, others did not. The liquid foundation that came out on top (and recently went viral) — NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation — has TikTok beauty star Mikayla Nogeuria as a fan. She and our testers alike are in awe of the results.
Keep reading to discover the liquid foundations considered the best that PEOPLE Tested for a flawless finish.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation
- Best Budget: L'Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear 24HR Foundation
- Best Splurge: N°1 DE CHANEL Revitalizing Foundation
- Best Coverage: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation
- Best With SPF: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
- Things to Consider Before Buying a Liquid Foundation
- How We Tested Liquid Foundations
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation
Pros: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation creates a smooth natural finish, leaving your skin feeling light and dewy.
Cons: It comes in a glass bottle with a pump, which noticeably drips after use.
This NARS foundation went viral earlier this year, and we can't say we're surprised. One tester with combination skin that skews dry said it "melted into her skin" and felt "more like lotion than makeup."
Thanks to the foundation's creamy texture, you can count on it to deliver a smooth finish that leaves your skin luminous without drying or caking. In fact, all testers rated it a perfect 5/5 in texture, feel, and finish — a major feat. As far as coverage, the NARS foundation has medium coverage that's buildable, meaning you can apply more (or less) to achieve your desired level. Our testers confirm that even when applied lightly, this foundation hides minor imperfections while letting your skin's natural texture show through.
One minor hiccup with this product is the bottle drips a little after it's pumped, but that can be fixed by wiping the excess on your blender or brush before using it.
Overall, we love this foundation. With 36 different shades, there are pigment options for many skin tones. And as an added bonus, the formula is completely vegan, and free of common irritants.
|
Coverage
|
Medium, buildable
|
Finish
|
Natural
|
Size
|
1 oz./ 30 mL
|
Shades
|
36
|
Container
|
Glass
Best Budget: L'Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear 24HR Foundation
Pros: This full coverage foundation provides a smooth finish that lasts all day, a diverse range of shades, and easy application for pros and beginners alike.
Cons: Has mild fragrance and has been known to irritate some sensitive skin.
This crowd-pleasing liquid foundation is almost too good to be true. It applies to the skin beautifully and lasts, so your makeup still looks fresh at the end of the day (a necessity for those of us always on the move). Our tester scored it a 5/5 in texture and feel, describing it as "the perfect combination between thick and thin foundation." She explained the consistency as light, but not runny — it stayed in place once applied, and dried quickly.
The formula delivered as promised creating buildable coverage that the tester said was breathable and smooth, without drying, streaking, or settling into fine lines. Your application will also affect the coverage — light application can give you a more natural finish, and heavier application will give you that full coverage look.
More good news: This foundation passed our transfer test without issue, so your clothing will remain safe from stray makeup stains (a peeve of ours!). Other benefits of this foundation include its SPF formula to protect your skin from the sun, and the high quality packaging. "It feels very expensive for a drugstore foundation," our tester noted.
One gripe some testers noted is with the fragrance, and mild irritation on those with sensitive skin.
Overall, if you're looking for a budget-friendly foundation that will give you a matte finish, this L'Oréal gem is a good bet.
|
Coverage
|
Medium, buildable
|
Finish
|
Matte
|
Size
|
1 oz./ 30 mL
|
Shade Range
|
43
|
Container
|
Glass
Best Splurge: N°1 DE CHANEL Revitalizing Foundation
Pros: This foundation is top-notch, providing a dewy finish that hydrates and evens out your skin tone. Would you expect anything less from Chanel?
Cons: It's expensive, especially for a product that for many is used daily (and repurchased often).
If you want a luxury foundation, you're going to pay a premium price, but the Chanel Revitalizing Foundation is worth it. The product boasts buildable coverage which was confirmed by our tester, who said, "it's easy to layer this foundation, and it covers imperfections without feeling heavy."
When she spread a dab of foundation on the back of her hand, she said the formula felt smooth, without being too thick or runny. Chanel's foundation earned a perfect score in all of our tests. The texture proved luxurious, and when applied to our tester's face, the foundation blended smoothly and left her skin looking healthy, hydrated, and glowing.
There's no denying that this foundation is pricey, especially for an everyday product. Some may wish to save this foundation for special occasions only for that reason. Either way, our testers agree that it's worth buying if you can swing it in your budget.
|
Coverage
|
Light, buildable
|
Finish
|
Dewy
|
Size
|
1 oz.
|
Shade Range
|
20
|
Container
|
Frosted glass
Best Coverage: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation
Pros: This beautiful matte foundation provides full coverage that will leave your skin looking flawless all day long.
Cons: It may not be suitable for dry skin.
If your foundation goal is to create full coverage that hides blemishes, redness, and other skin concerns, this Lancôme matte foundation is it. Our tester found the formula to be lightweight without being too watery or thick. Its matte finish is buildable, has a slight glow to it, and keeps your skin from looking cakey.
Our tester was pleased how easily this foundation could be applied and blended, and that it didn't settle into fine lines or creases on her face. This particular foundation can work for many skin tones, with an extensive range of more than 40 shades.
Though designed for longer wear, the ingredients that make the matte finish lock into place can also cause dryness. This isn't a deal breaker, especially not for oily, combination or normal skin, but if you have drier skin, this might not be the right foundation for you.
|
Coverage
|
Full
|
Finish
|
Matte
|
Size
|
1 oz./ 30 mL
|
Shade Range
|
43
|
Container
|
Frosted glass
Best With SPF: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Pros: This serum-like foundation will coat your skin in a sheer and glowy finish, while protecting it from harmful UV rays.
Cons: The consistency is a little runny, and can cause a mess if not applied carefully.
Sun protection is crucial for your skin's overall health, so if you can build it into your makeup routine, why wouldn't you? An easy way to accomplish that is using a foundation with built-in SPF like the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation. Our testers loved how lightweight and thin this serum foundation felt on their skin, with one saying it left her face with a "your skin, but better" glow.
This serum foundation promises a dewy finish, and our reviewer said it delivers without looking oily or greasy. She also noticed it didn't crease or settle into fine lines when applied. ILIA's foundation scored high marks in all of our tests with a smooth light texture, and minimal transfer when brushed against a white t-shirt.
As a serum foundation, the coverage is sheer and not buildable, but it blends beautifully. Between the thin consistency and dropper applicator, things can get a little messy, so be mindful of runaway drips. Overall though, our testers loved this formula, and your skin will thank you for the extra sun protection.
|
Coverage
|
Light
|
Finish
|
Dewy
|
Size
|
1 oz. / 30mL
|
Shade Range
|
30
|
Container
|
Plastic
Things to Consider Before Buying a Liquid Foundation
Skin Type
Your skin type will play a role in the type of foundation finish you should use. For instance, a matte finish may work well for oily skin, while dry skin could benefit from a dewier finish. Normal and combination skin can play around with different finishes to see what suits best. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to check ingredients thoroughly to avoid potential irritants and flare ups.
Skin Tone
For liquid foundation to look natural, it has to match your skin tone — that's a given. Many sites offer shade finder tools to help you assess your shade range and undertones (varying from neutral to yellow to pink). Your shade range is also likely to change with the seasons, so when selecting a foundation, you may wish to go one shade darker in the summer to account for a sun-kissed glow.
Coverage
The level of coverage depends on your goals for the foundation. If you're looking to hide imperfections like acne, dark circles, or uneven coloring, then a full coverage option will be your best bet. However, if you just want slight color correction or a no makeup makeup look, reach for a light coverage foundation. Many foundations are buildable, giving you more control over coverage level day to day. .
Price
Foundation is an everyday makeup product for many, so it's likely you'll run through it faster than say, a blush or eyeliner. That's why price becomes an important consideration depending on your allotted makeup budget.
How We Tested Liquid Foundations
Twelve testers came to our lab to play with foundation for the day. They all ranged in skin type and tone, and together tried out 27 highly-rated liquid foundations in an effort to find the best ones.
As part of the testing, each person tried one foundation, smoothing it over the back of their hands to test for consistency, texture, and overall feel. After letting it dry, they brushed it against a plain white t-shirt to test the real life scenario we all fear — when makeup stains your clothing (or worse, someone else's). Each tester also applied the foundation to their face to see how well it blended, what the coverage was like, and of course, how long it held up over the course of the eight-hour work day.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.