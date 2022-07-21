Our testers decided which lip scrubs deserved a spot on this list based on the way they felt, exfoliated and hydrated their lips throughout the test. They first removed any lip products that they already had on to start with a clean base. Then, they took a small amount of the scrub and applied it to their lips, following each product's instructions on how long to use it for. The scrub was then left on the lips to moisturize for the instructed amount of time on each product's packaging and then washed or wiped off accordingly. Each tester then looked at their reflections in the mirror to see if their lips both looked and felt smoother and more hydrated.