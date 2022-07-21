These Are the 8 Lip Scrubs That Will Transform Dry Lips
We all know the struggle of dealing with chapped lips and needing a quick fix before applying makeup or doing your skincare. And if you're not sure what product we're alluding to, you're in for a treat. Quite literally, because the secret is lip scrub, a (typically) sugar-based exfoliant made to restore your pout.
In fact, lip scrubs have become a commonplace item in many people's skincare routines thanks to the gentle exfoliation they provide when your balm just isn't cutting it. Whether it's a lack of hydration or simply the effects of the winter cold, our lips can get cracked and dry for several reasons. Lip scrubs are made to gently slough away the dead skin cells that sit atop your lips during these dry spells and leave your lips feeling smooth and nourished.
"The lips are the thinnest skin on the entire body," celebrity esthetician to Barbara Streisand and Camila Morrone and founder of Angela Caglia Integrated Beauty, Angela Caglia explains. As such, it's best to scrub ever so gently as to not damage the area and only use it when you truly have dead, lifted skin rather than on healthy lips or skin that is broken and sensitive. "Nighttime is the best time to do lip treatments as you are not in the elements or drinking and eating," Caglia recommends.
We at the PEOPLE Tested lab tried a total of 23 lip scrubs to see which products really do what they say. From La Mer's $75 scrub to our overall winner, the $20 French Girl pot from Amazon, we evaluated the feel, exfoliation, and hydration that these products provided and cut the choices down to 8 scrubs that are actually worth the money.
Keep reading to unearth your new favorite lip product.
Best Overall: French Girl Rose Lip Polish Scrub
Pros: The consistency is super moisturizing and effectively sloughs away dry patches.
Cons: Like most pots, this scrub is tough to take on-the-go, as the packaging can make application a bit messy.
Product copy: If smooth and hydrated lips are what you're after, the French Girl Rose Lip Polish Scrub is the way to go. Sealed off in a chic pot, this organic scrub is formulated with coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter to moisturize the lips and sugar to slough away any dead skin. Our tester was pleased with the completely smooth surface of her lips after using this product, sharing that there was "not a dry flake" left after a few quick swipes.
"My lips look and feel noticeably softer than before I used the scrub," the tester later shared. "[This] would be a great first step before lipstick because I would feel confident that my lips wouldn't dry out immediately." Further proving its ability to be the perfect lip base, the product produces a slight plumping effect thanks to the mint and rose geranium essential oils within the formula, a combination created to enhance your pout.
Though this may be a great way to prep your lips, our tester advises against taking it on the go. You have to apply this scrub with your finger since it's in a pot, which can get messy and unsanitary if you're out and about. However, it makes for the perfect lip product in your skincare routine at home.
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub
|
Dimensions
|
2.4 x 2.24 x 1.65 inches
|
Weight
|
4.97 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
Yes
Best Budget: Chapstick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub
Pros: You get all of the exfoliating properties without the harsh granular formula.
Cons: We have nothing to add here!
Product copy: You probably already know and love the brand Chapstick for its namesake product, so it only makes sense that their lip scrub is just as reputable. This sugar scrub delivers gorgeous results at an equally palatable price – only $5. Available in several flavors and scents, this scrub is supplemented with maracuja and coconut oil along with shea butter and vitamin E for max hydration. Our tester touched on how smooth the product felt, sharing that "this scrub has smaller exfoliating beads than what I expected, but it felt effective yet gentle."
They shared how moisturized their lips felt afterwards, describing the way the miniscule beads seemed to dissolve into the skin and leave a non-sticky, nourished result in its wake. Our tester ended their commentary by saying that they "can now see the appeal of using a lip scrub in the mornings."
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub
|
Dimensions
|
1.47 x 2.94 x 5 inches
|
Weight
|
0.27 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
No
Best Splurge: La Mer The Lip Polish
Pros: The micro mineral formula creates a buttery consistency that is surprisingly sloughing.
Cons: It didn't fully scrub the dead skin off in one go.
Product copy: By far the most expensive scrub on our list, the La Mer Lip Polish looks as luxe as its price tag infers. Packaged in a glossy rose gold pot, this creamy consistency looks different from some of the other contenders due to its smooth formula of marine micro minerals. Our tester liked that this product came with a scooper, as many others did not and made the application process messier.
"I felt extremely hydrated after using the scrub. Even after 20 minutes, my lips were hydrated," they remarked, noting that they typically have very dry lips. However, The Polish felt a little abrasive and didn't completely remove their dead skin. "Overall, the lip scrub generally does its job and provides a nice hydrating feel." If you tend to reach for the top-shelf brands and need an exfoliating pick-me-up, then La Mer has the product for you.
|
Product type
|
Marine micro-mineral scrub
|
Dimensions
|
3 x 3 x 2 inches
|
Weight
|
0.27 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
No
|
Vegan
|
No
Best Moisturizing: Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
Pros: The simple mixture of ingredients made this product both clean and naturally hydrating.
Cons: The large sugar granules made this scrub harsher than some of the others.
Product copy: The Sara Happ Lip Scrub looks like the kind you're probably most familiar with – a dense mix of chunky sugar crystals. You can even choose between Brown Sugar, Pink Grapefruit, Sparkling Peach, and Vanilla Bean if you have a flavor preference. The vegan formula is made with a moisturizing mixture of various plant extracts and petroleum to produce the paste our tester tried on her lips. After applying the scrub, they shared that it "[felt] slightly harsh and grainy," due to the large sugar crystals, but that it ultimately left their lips smoother.
"[This lip scrub] left my lips feeling very soft and hydrated," they shared after letting the product exfoliate and sit. "My lips felt smooth and moisturized after." Since this product is so simply made, the abrasion of the granules is present, but the moisturizing properties of the vegan products soothe the freshly-sloughed skin afterwards. This natural scrub is a great product to use as needed during the dry months and sparingly at other times so as to not over-exfoliate.
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub
|
Dimensions
|
1.75 x 1.75 x 1.25 inches
|
Weight
|
0.5 oz
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
Yes
Best Smoothing: Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator
Pros: The sugar granules were effective in targeting dry and flaky areas.
Cons: It would be nice to have a spatula that comes with it.
Product copy: The number one thing we want a lip scrub to do is take away the unsightly flakes of dry skin, and this exfoliator from Fresh does just that. Included in Sephora's 'Clean' campaign, this product is free from parabens, phthalates and a number of other unnatural ingredients found in other beauty products. Our tester adored the way this scrub felt, sharing that "the formulation isn't very grainy [when] compared to other lip scrubs I have tried – it's nicely blended."
They also felt that the scrub effectively smoothed out the areas of their lips that were problematic and flaky, leaving a smooth surface after being removed. There was also a moisturizing layer left on the lips, which our tester accredited to the jojoba oil, "which is waxier than most oils." Though an applicator of some sort would have been a great companion to this pot, our tester still gave it a five-star rating for effective exfoliation.
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub
|
Dimensions
|
3.19 x 2.05 x 1.3 inches
|
Weight
|
0.35 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
No
Best Clean Ingredients: Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub
Pros: This all-natural scrub provides natural exfoliation and hydration without the harmful effects of processed ingredients.
Cons: It's a little messy, making this an at-home-only product.
Product copy: If you're someone who likes to know exactly what's in the products they use on their skin, then you're in luck. This scrub from Handmade Heroes is as clean as it gets, boasting only twelve all-natural ingredients – the stars of the show being coconut, jojoba and avocado oil for maximum moisturization. Our tester shared that they thought the product was highly effective in exfoliating their lips due to its thick consistency. "My lips feel softer after using [it] and I don't feel the need to apply chapstick as consistently as I normally do throughout the day," they wrote after testing.
They also shared their woes over the non-portability of this product due to its jar packaging, commenting on its messiness. "I would definitely only use this product at home," they wrote. But if you're a clean beauty fan and need to show your lips a little TLC, then this Homemade Heroes scrub is the perfect addition to your skincare collection.
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub
|
Dimensions
|
1.65 x 1.65 x 1.65 inches
|
Weight
|
1.23 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
Yes
Best Kit: Dr. Pawpaw Scrub & Nourish Duo Pot
Pros: It's super easy to take these two on-the-go thanks to their dual-ended design.
Cons: There were no qualms to be had with this inventive product.
Product copy: When your lips are in desperate need of some moisturization, it can be hard to nail down just one product that can do the trick. In fact, more often than not it takes a combination of two. Enter: the Dr. Pawpaw Scrub & Nourish Duo, a double-ended pot that contains an all-natural scrub on one side and salve on the other. "The feel and texture of the scrub is so soothing on the lips. It adds loads of hydration while also removing dry skin," our tester shared. "I love that it includes a lip balm [too]."
As most lip scrubs require the use of a balm after, this product acts as a two-in-one to make your beauty prep more efficient. At just $11, you can grab this small stackable jar that you can easily throw in your bag to take on the go or place on your vanity as part of your daily skincare.
|
Product type
|
2-in-1 sugar scrub and moisturizer
|
Dimensions
|
1.57 x 1.57 x 1.57 inches
|
Weight
|
0.56 Ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
Yes
|
Vegan
|
Yes
Best Balm Hybrid: Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub
Pros: It's easily portable due to its lipstick-like application.
Cons: The packaging does not indicate it, but this scrub is meant to be left on after use (which we didn't know initially).
Product copy: Luxury beauty lovers will recognize the admiration around Dior lip products, but the Lip Sugar Scrub takes a detour from their usual cosmetics to skincare. This product is unlike the others on this list due to its lipstick shape in a twistable chamber, which makes this scrub the easiest to take on the go. Our tester evaluated its effectiveness after a few swipes, sharing that her "lips feel very soft and buttery. It spread very evenly and settled into the lips well."
Later realizing that this was a product made to melt into the skin and not remove, the tester commented on how hydrating this formula was. "I like this format a lot, rather than a mask or bottle. It makes it easier for everyday use, which I love." This product is ideal for a person with dry lips who needs a quick fix while on their feet – simply grab this scrub and go.
|
Product type
|
Sugar scrub balm
|
Dimensions
|
2 x 0.5 x 2 inches
|
Weight
|
0.12 ounces
|
Cruelty-free
|
No
|
Vegan
|
No
Things to Consider
Ingredients
The types of ingredients used in your lip scrub are important to analyze before purchasing. Be sure to avoid harsh chemicals or exfoliating agents that are too abrasive, as you may run the risk of breaking skin or agitating your lips. Most scrubs are formulated with natural oils and waxes, but it's still always a good idea to do a quick check over the product you're purchasing to make sure it's gentle enough for the thin skin of your lips.
Packaging
Consider your lifestyle before purchasing a lip scrub. Are you often on-the-go and find yourself needing a quick touch up midday? Or do you view your morning and nighttime skincare routines as sacred? If you tend to your skin throughout the day, then a portable product with an applicator may be ideal for your busy lifestyle. On the other hand, a typical jar product can work wonders for your at-home beauty prep.
Use
The last factor you should consider before picking up your latest beauty product is how many times you plan on using the scrub. If the formula is made from micro-minerals or very fine grains, then the scrub is safe to use as needed throughout the day. However, in products where the crystals are more abrasive and large, the scrub should only be used a few days a week. In order to keep the surface of your lips protected, it's vital to not over-scrub and damage the skin.
How We Tested
Our testers decided which lip scrubs deserved a spot on this list based on the way they felt, exfoliated and hydrated their lips throughout the test. They first removed any lip products that they already had on to start with a clean base. Then, they took a small amount of the scrub and applied it to their lips, following each product's instructions on how long to use it for. The scrub was then left on the lips to moisturize for the instructed amount of time on each product's packaging and then washed or wiped off accordingly. Each tester then looked at their reflections in the mirror to see if their lips both looked and felt smoother and more hydrated.
