Our Testers Gave This Lip Mask a Perfect Score Across the Board
Regardless of the state of your lips (dry! chapped! devoid of human contact!), a lip mask can take a tired pout and transform it into a hydrated and plump pucker. Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen use this self-care hack frequently as a way to rejuvenate the place on your face that is over-talked and underappreciated.
Working with 25 different lip masks, our team had an in-office spa day, and applied a wealth of creamy, glossy, and nourishing masks to their lips. Testing for how the masks felt on the skin, and the overall hydration and look after use, we crafted a list of our favorite seven lip masks, keeping in mind different needs like sensitive skin, clean beauty, and duration of use. The mask that made our lips sing was Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips.
Lip masks are used to "hydrate and moisturize lips," dermatologic surgeon Mary L. Stevenson, M.D. tells PEOPLE. She says they can also "repair and prevent skin damage from UV [rays]" which can be "essential" especially during the summer.
These lip masks were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested for hydration, look, and overall feel.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips
- Best Budget: SHE LOVES 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight
- Best Splurge: Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask at QVC
- Best Overnight: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- Best Hydrating: belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask
- Best for Sensitive Lips: Dermelect Smooth and Supple Lip Mask Melt at Dermelect.com
- Best Clean: Beautycounter Lip Conditioner in Calendula
- Things to Consider Before Buying Lip Masks
- How We Tested Lip Masks
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips
Pros: Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips offers a spa-like treatment that hydrates instantly and absorbs quickly.
Cons: There's no applicator, so you have to use your fingers to apply it.
Earning a perfect score in every test, Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips was a tester favorite for its lightweight feel, smooth texture, and intense hydration. "It's marketed as an overnight lip mask, but it feels more like lip butter," said our tester. "It was light as a feather and practically melted into my lips."
While it has a slightly thick consistency at first, once applied this lip mask feels smooth as butter (hence the name!). "It did not leave behind a glossy sheen," said our tester, "but my lips feel like they are covered in the softest smoothest cocoon." She noted that when touched, hardly any product came off on her hand because it absorbs into the skin so quickly.
Our tester praised the results of this mask, and said, "My parched lips went from [being] dry to the most supple lips ever. The difference was stark and noticeable." She loved the intense moisturizing effect, and said that as someone with dry skin, she found this mask soothing to the inflammation she had at the time of testing due to said dryness.
The only critique, and it's a minor one, was that this product comes sans applicator. Not a dealbreaker by any means considering the high quality and effectiveness of this mask. "You could definitely use this during the day if you need a more intensive lip balm, especially during colder months," said our tester. "It absorbed super fast, like in minutes." We love this lip mask, and your lips will too!
|
Size
|
0.35 oz.
|
Consistency
|
Creamy
|
Fragrance
|
None
|
Key Ingredients
|
Fairly Traded Coconut Oil, Wild Mango Butter
|
Overnight Mask
|
Yes
|
Duration
|
15 minutes if applying before makeup, then blot after use
Best Budget: SHE LOVES 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight
Pros: This dual set features a day and night mask, offering maximum hydration and smooth texture, all for a low price.
Cons: The applicator is fun, but not the most effective.
If you're looking for a cost-effective lip mask that nourishes your lips at all hours of the day, consider this set of day and night masks. "The day mask feels smooth like a balm, while the night mask has more of a sticky texture," said our tester. She assumed the consistency would be more of a liquid, but both masks are gel-like.
The box doesn't indicate it, but the honey-based mask is for day wear, and the cherry mask is for night. Our tester gave the day mask a perfect score in feel, hydration, and look, with the night mask following closely with a near-perfect score. She said both masks gave her lips instant hydration "that could be seen and felt." While designated for day and night, our tester is confident both masks "could be used underneath another lip product, such as a matte lipstick" because "there isn't a gloss or sheen."
While she appreciated the honey-themed applicator, our tester said it wasn't the most practical for applying the lip mask due to its shape. "I would consider it more of a balm than a mask, but it's effective either way," she said. Considering the hydrating effects, nourishing ingredients, and bargain price, this lip mask is ideal for those on a budget.
|
Size
|
0.35 oz. (x2)
|
Consistency
|
Gel
|
Fragrance
|
Yes
|
Key Ingredients
|
Vitamin E, honey extract, cherry extract, and beeswax
|
Overnight Mask
|
Yes, and No
|
Duration
|
Overnight, or throughout the day, no need to blot after use
Best Splurge: Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask at QVC
Pros: This lightweight creamy mask thoroughly moisturizes your lips and can be used in the morning or overnight.
Cons: It causes a tingling sensation in your lips that not everyone might like.
If you're willing to treat yourself, this lip mask is the perfect splurge. Receiving a perfect score in all of the tests, this lip mask dominated look, feel, and performance according to our team. After applying it, one tester said it felt "creamy, light, and moist." It's designed to use around the lip contour and hydrate any areas with fine lines.
She loved the key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and organic extracts, and the included applicator which made applying the product easier. Though the directions suggest a duration between three and eight minutes as needed, our tester said "my lips felt softer and moisturized," and "I did not need to remove the product as it felt comfortable and melted right into my lips."
Our tester said she'd seen this product at spas before and was excited to test it, and that it was one of her favorite lip masks that she's tried. "This would work great as an overnight mask as well — it feels very nourishing on the lips, making them instantly softer and smoother," she said. "This would be a product I would use throughout the year in any weather."
|
Size
|
1 oz.
|
Consistency
|
Creamy
|
Fragrance
|
None
|
Key Ingredients
|
22 certified organic extracts, and hyaluronic acid
|
Overnight Mask
|
Can be
|
Duration
|
Five to eight minutes
Best Overnight: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Pros: This overnight mask locks in moisture, keeping your lips soft and supple.
Cons: It has a slight berry fragrance that might bother some people.
As seen on Sydney Sweeney, this popular lip mask is a rescue for those with dry lips. "I struggle with dry, parched, and crackly lips that always chafe," said our tester, "and I could tell an immediate difference after applying [this mask]." She said the mask left her lips feeling "extra juicy" and made them look "super soft and supple."
Earning perfect 5 out of 5's in every test, this mask feels and looks great on the skin, and hydrates beautifully keeping your lips soft and moisturized for hours. "It's the best of both worlds between a lip jelly and a cream without being too heavy or too light," praised our tester. It spreads easily with the included applicator and absorbs in about 30 minutes. "You can definitely tell it's there, but the coating didn't feel sticky or tacky," she added.
While it's marketed as an overnight mask, it has a slight glossy appearance and a subtle pink tint and our tester said "it basically looks like a lip gloss so you could definitely wear this during the day if you wanted." Whether you use it overnight or during the day before you apply makeup, this lip mask will make your lips look and feel radiant.
|
Size
|
0.7 oz.
|
Consistency
|
Creamy
|
Fragrance
|
Yes, berry-scented
|
Key Ingredients
|
Vitamin C, antioxidants
|
Overnight Mask
|
Yes
|
Duration
|
Absorbs in about 30 minutes
Best Hydrating: belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask
Pros: This lip mask provides a surge of hydration that lasts for hours.
Cons: It doesn't include an applicator.
If you experience dry lips, this lip mask will be your new favorite product. Our team loved the "smooth and creamy" texture of this mask. Though it doesn't have an applicator, the mask was easy to apply, with our tester noting that "a little definitely went a long way." She said her "lips felt conditioned and [the mask] was super lightweight."
In terms of moisturizing abilities, our tester said this mask's "hydration was 10/10" or in terms of our tests, a perfect 5 out of 5 score. "Even after eating, drinking, and hours passing, the mask was still apparent on the lips," said our tester.
Her only complaint was the lack of an applicator. "I have longer nails so it was a little difficult to scoop the product out," she said. She did love the packaging however, and said, "I would 100 percent continue to use this product in the future."
|
Size
|
0.7 oz.
|
Consistency
|
Gel
|
Fragrance
|
Minimal
|
Key Ingredients
|
Centella asiatica, madecassoside, shea butter
|
Overnight Mask
|
Yes
|
Duration
|
Overnight
Best for Sensitive Lips: Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt at Dermelect.com
Pros: This lip formula is made without fragrance, parabens and other irritants making it ideal for sensitive skin.
Cons: Packaging is a bit bulky.
This luxurious lip mask is ideal for sensitive skin because it has soothing and hydrating ingredients like Abyssinian and jojoba oils that work to repair dryness and other sensitivities. Our tester loved the application of this mask and said, "the texture is a nice balance of oils and balm, and is as weightless as [advertising] claims." She described the cool sensation of the applicator equipped with a metal ball at the tip to apply the mask.
In terms of performance, this mask "immediately melts into the lips" without being "tacky or sticky." The tester admitted to likely applying too much of this mask, but said it felt extremely luxurious and her lips appeared smooth and hydrated after use. It scored a perfect 5 out of 5 in feel, hydration, and overall look.
Unlike masks that need to be washed off, this one is designed to be left on for continuous moisture throughout the day. While our tester thought the packaging looked glamorous, she felt it was a bit bulky and might not travel well. "Anyone with extremely dry lips will benefit from the proprietary moisture veil technology in this mask," she said. "This is a must, year-round, but definitely for winter or sunburned and sensitive lips."
|
Size
|
0.5 fl oz.
|
Consistency
|
Gel
|
Fragrance
|
None
|
Key Ingredients
|
Castor, Evening Primrose, Abyssinian & Jojoba Oils and Radish Seed Extract
|
Overnight Mask
|
Varies
|
Duration
|
Leave-on mask
Best Clean: Beautycounter Lip Conditioner in Calendula
Pros: This clean beauty lip mask is EWG-verified and cruelty free, while serving up major hydration for your lips.
Cons: The essential oils in this mask have a pleasing but strong fragrance that might be overwhelming to some.
If you're a fan of clean beauty and looking for sustainable products, this lip mask is a must. Made with calendula and chamomile oils, this mask is extremely moisturizing. Earning a perfect score in all of our tests, our team couldn't help but love this mask. One tester praised the smooth texture and said, "the mask was not sticky at all."
Once applied the mask has a bit of a sheen and makes your lips glow almost like a light gloss. "I love the way the gloss shows the natural pigment of my lips," said our tester. "My lips felt very hydrated and [the mask] went on smoothly."
While our tester loved the fragrance of this mask, and said, "the calendula and chamomile oils offer a sweet scent", it might be too strong for those with sensitive noses. Most importantly though, our team loved that "this is a safe alternative" to traditional beauty products and is "free of any chemicals."
|
Size
|
0.4 oz.
|
Consistency
|
Creamy
|
Fragrance
|
Yes
|
Key Ingredients
|
Shea butter, calendula, chamomile and other essential oils
|
Overnight Mask
|
Not listed
|
Duration
|
Not listed
Things to Consider Before Buying Lip Masks
Ingredients
The ingredients in the lip mask will determine what effects (and results!) you see after use, so you have to pay close attention to what you're spreading on your lips. You'll "want to look for moisturizing ingredients," says Dr. Stevenson. "These include humectants — which bring water in, like a sponge — and occlusive ingredients like petrolatum, [which] seals in the moisture the humectant brought in." She says "other ingredients include antioxidants and peptides that repair and prevent things like UV damage. [You] also might want to look for gentle exfoliants, but [may not] want to do this if your lips are sensitive."
When to Apply
Many lip masks are designed to be worn overnight so they can work their magic for a longer period of time, but some are intended for single use, and can be wiped off after a few minutes. You should consider both types of masks depending on the intensity of hydration and long-term results you're looking for. For perpetually dry lips, perhaps consider wearing overnight masks regularly to maintain moisture.
Lip Masks vs. Lip Balms
One thing that might get confusing when looking for a lip mask is its similarity to a lip balm. Though similar in function (to hydrate!), lip masks are for long-term use — generally overnight or applied well before you put on makeup — whereas lip balms are lighter and can be applied on top of lipstick for extra hydration throughout the day. Just be sure to check the labels and instructions when buying both to make sure you're getting the product you need.
How We Tested Lip Masks
We gathered a horde of beauty testers in need of some TLC, and let them rejuvenate their lips with 25 top-rated lip masks. Measuring feel, hydration, and the overall look of their lips after use, our team found the seven best lip masks. Starting with clean product-free skin, our testers applied the lip masks following the unique instructions for each. They rated the masks on how they felt on the skin (hydrating! creamy! sticky! tacky!) when applied. Our team set timers for each mask and observed how well they sat on the skin during the process. Were they dripping? Locked in place? After the set time, the testers washed the mask off and puckered up to admire the results. They looked for signs of hydration and softness (aka juicy lips!).
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
