We gathered a horde of beauty testers in need of some TLC, and let them rejuvenate their lips with 25 top-rated lip masks. Measuring feel, hydration, and the overall look of their lips after use, our team found the seven best lip masks. Starting with clean product-free skin, our testers applied the lip masks following the unique instructions for each. They rated the masks on how they felt on the skin (hydrating! creamy! sticky! tacky!) when applied. Our team set timers for each mask and observed how well they sat on the skin during the process. Were they dripping? Locked in place? After the set time, the testers washed the mask off and puckered up to admire the results. They looked for signs of hydration and softness (aka juicy lips!).