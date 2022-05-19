The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors We Tested in Our Lab
Good lighting is at the center of every flawless makeup look, which is why beauty enthusiasts have been stocking their vanities with lighted makeup mirrors to achieve the perfect glam. As these mirrors continue to rise in popularity, we tried 11 of the top-rated models to determine which ones are actually worth buying.
Our testers started by evaluating the construction of each lighted makeup mirror before doing their makeup with them. They paid special attention to the mirror's portability, durability, and any unique features, such as Bluetooth speakers or a shelf for your phone and essential cosmetic products. The Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror came out on top in our testing.
Keep reading for the lighted makeup mirrors considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror
- Best Budget: Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
- Best with Bluetooth: iHome Hollywood Vanity Mirror Pro
- Best with Organizer: Fancii LED Vanity Makeup Mirror with Cosmetic Organizer
- Best for Travel: Impressions ChargeUp LED Compact Mirror
- Things to Consider Before Buying
- How We Tested
- What Is PEOPLE Tested?
Best Overall: Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror
Pros: The popular Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror has an all-around lighting scheme, impressive magnification add-on, and convenient features like a phone holder.
Cons: Its brightest setting might be too harsh for those with sensitive eyes.
The crème de la crème of beauty tools, the Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror is one of the most recognizable models thanks to the endorsement of celebrities among the likes of Jennifer Lopez. And after our tests, it's not hard to see why it's so popular. The sleek vanity mirror is surprisingly durable despite its thin frame and uses high-quality glass to deliver a perfect reflection. It's bordered with LED lights to really illuminate your face, creating a ring light effect and ensuring that there are no dark areas on your face.
Users can choose between five levels of brightness, but our testing team highlighted that the brightest setting might be a little too harsh for those with sensitive eyes, especially if you're using the mirror in a dimly lit room. However, they noted that this only applies when you're up close to the mirror doing your makeup; if you're using it for extra lighting when getting ready or doing your hair, it's fine.
This lighted makeup mirror's attachments are what make it stand out among the rest. It comes with a 10x magnification mirror that gives you an impressively in-depth look at your pores, brows, and lashes, plus a magnetic phone holder so you can take selfies, record yourself, or follow along with a makeup tutorial. The mirror even has a Bluetooth selfie option so you can nail the perfect pose and get the best lighting. There are magnetic holders that allow you to securely attach the vanity mirror to a bigger mirror if you can't sacrifice the counter space.
But, if you decide to stand it upright on its own, our testers noted that the base is a little flimsy and hard to balance. It's also worth mentioning that the mirror might not be the best to travel with since there's nothing protecting the glass unless you purchase a carrying case from the brand separately.
While it's not inexpensive, there's no denying that you'll be in good hands with the Riki Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror.
|
Size
|
9.5 inches by 13 inches by .39 inches
|
Weight
|
1.5 pounds
|
Color
|
Available in multiple colors
|
Assembly Required
|
No
|
USB Compatible
|
Yes
Best Budget: Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
Pros: This affordable mirror gives you a multi-angle view of your face, lights up your face in dark rooms, and has various magnification levels for fine details.
Cons: Users only have one brightness level to work with.
The Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror is the most budget-friendly option on this list, but it doesn't sacrifice quality for its low price point. It's equipped with four LED lightbulbs that our test team said provides adequate brightness in both naturally lit rooms and dark ones alike so you can do your makeup without any shadows. But unfortunately, it only has one brightness level.
Its tri-fold design ensures that you can see every inch of your face with its 180-degree rotating design, and even has mirrors with 2x and 3x magnification to give you an accurate projection of your complexion. Since it folds down, our test team said they felt confident that no harm would come to the glass when the mirror wasn't in use as the "doors" act as a protective barrier. This feature combined with its lightweight construction gives it a sleek profile that makes it portable and suitcase-friendly if you're traveling.
There's also a small catch-all tray at the base of the mirror, which could be used to store small makeup products like lipstick and mascara or other essentials like perfume or jewelry.
If you're looking for a makeup mirror that will illuminate your face without breaking the bank, this version from Flymiro won't disappoint.
|
Size
|
9.4 inches by 7.0 inches by 1.2 inches
|
Weight
|
1.76 pounds
|
Color
|
Available in multiple colors
|
Assembly Required
|
Yes
|
USB Compatible
|
Yes
Best with Bluetooth: iHome Hollywood Vanity Mirror Pro
Pros: This luxurious lighted mirror creates a sharp reflection that amplifies your features, is Bluetooth compatible, and offers multiple brightness and warmth settings.
Cons: Its bulky and heavy construction doesn't make it very portable.
If you're looking to transform your beauty routine into a glamorous affair, then you need a luxe mirror like the iHome Hollywood Vanity Mirror Pro. The splurge-worthy lighted mirror exudes vintage glamour with its oversized frame and protruding LED bulbs, which border the mirror to fully illuminate your face.
To add to its lavishness, the mirror offers four brightness settings and gives you the option to customize its warmth with three dimmable hue adjustments: bright daylight, soft, and warm evening. Our testers noted that the interface doesn't specify the settings, so you have to hit the button to flip through each of them in order to find your perfect lighting. The team found this process a bit tedious and confusing, but it didn't take away from how strong the versatile light fixture is.
As for the quality of the mirror, its projects a sharp reflection that allows you to see all of your facial features clearly. It also comes with a 10x magnifying mirror that our testers said was equally as crisp and "really amplifies" the user's face.
Between its large mirror size and its significant thickness, the vanity mirror is very stable and doesn't budge once it's set up. While this may be good for its durability, our test team shared that it's heavy and not very portable. They suggested using it as a stationary mirror rather than something you move from room to room.
Once your smart device is connected to Bluetooth, you can use the Hollywood Vanity Mirror Pro as a speaker to play music, podcasts, and videos while you're getting ready. You can even take calls on it, which means you can talk on the phone hands-free while you contour and blend.
|
Size
|
12 inches by 16 inches
|
Weight
|
4.84 pounds
|
Color
|
Silver chrome
|
Assembly Required
|
Yes
|
USB Compatible
|
Yes
Best with Organizer: Fancii LED Vanity Makeup Mirror with Cosmetic Organizer
Pros: This versatile lighted makeup mirror has a dimmable brightness setting, a 180-degree rotating frame, and a pop-out magnifying add-on, and comes with a five-compartment cosmetic organizer base.
Cons: Doesn't have the option to adjust the warmth and coolness of the light and the magnifying mirror can feel intense if held too far away.
This top-rated lighted makeup mirror is a welcomed addition to any vanity with its multitasking design. It's intended to mimic a soft, natural sunlight-esque light that can be dimmed to your desire with its simple, one-button touch screen interface. According to our testers, it gives off a bright and cool-toned light that feels like the "perfect amount" and doesn't create shadows or negatively impact your makeup experience. It's also worth mentioning that it will automatically turn off after 30 minutes to save energy.
As for how it's built, our testers were impressed with its durability and to see that it didn't crack or break when dropped. Another key feature is its 180-degree swiveling neck that allows you to rotate the mirror horizontally. That, and the Fancii LED Makeup Mirror also comes with built-in storage; its base is a five-compartment cosmetics organizer that our testers said easily fits makeup brushes and products.
The component that left our testers feeling conflicted was the mini 10x magnifying mirror that comes with it. This portable add-on is stored on the side of the mirror and pops out so you can get up close and personal, which the team found convenient and practical. However, it was too magnifying and "looked a bit warped if you didn't get close enough."
Overall, this all-in-one product is a quality option for makeup enthusiasts, especially ones that have run out of space to store their favorite products.
|
Size
|
15 inches by 7.3 inches
|
Weight
|
2.8 pounds
|
Color
|
White with glossy finish
|
Assembly Required
|
No
|
USB Compatible
|
Yes
Best for Travel: Impressions ChargeUp LED Compact Mirror
Pros: This travel-friendly lighted compact mirror shines bright, is extremely durable, and doubles as a portable charger for your smart devices.
Cons: Its small frame doesn't give you a full look at your face.
Believe it or not, this pocket-sized lighted makeup mirror earned the highest score from our testing team and blew them away with its versatile and durable design. The Impressions ChargeUp LED Compact Mirror was made for travel with its petite 3.5-inch by 3.5-inch by .5-inch frame and helps you stay glam on the go with its super-bright, daylight-mimicking LED lights.
The compact is equipped with two mirrors: one is a distortion-free illuminated mirror and the other is a 5x close-up mirror for touch-ups. When testing out the lighted side, our team was impressed with how strong the bulbs were despite the mirror's tiny size and noted that it worked well in dark rooms with minimal shadowing.
The testing team was also happy to report that the ChargeUp LED Compact Mirror's construction is sturdy and lightweight and is small enough to fit comfortably in a travel makeup bag but big enough to deliver an enjoyable user experience.
But its size isn't the only thing that makes it great for traveling; it also doubles as a portable charger for your smart devices so you never have to worry about running out of battery when you're out and about.
Overall, it's a reliable, budget-friendly, and well-designed lighted makeup mirror whether you're headed on a trip or just need something small.
|
Size
|
3.5 inches by 3.5 inches by .5 inches
|
Weight
|
.5 pounds
|
Color
|
Available in multiple colors
|
Assembly Required
|
No
|
USB Compatible
|
Yes
Things to Consider Before Buying a Lighted Makeup Mirror
Price: Travel-sized and countertop versions tend to be more affordable and great for shoppers that aren't looking to break the bank. However, it's not uncommon for them to have limited lighting modes. Models that are stocked with smart functional features, have bigger mirrors, and will take up permanent residence on their vanity will cost more.
Size: Lighted makeup mirrors come in a variety of sizes to suit a wide range of counters and user preferences. On average, they rank in at 9 inches tall and 7 inches wide to ensure that you can see your entire face without sacrificing too much space.
Portability: It's common for lighted makeup mirrors to be lightweight and portable, which is a plus if you're an avid traveler or someone that has to move your glam setup from room to room. But, there are models that are bulkier, heavier, and designed to be stabilized, which is important to look out for if you're not planning on keeping your new mirror in one designated spot.
Durability: Lighted makeup mirrors that are made with sturdy materials won't break as easily, which means you will get a lot of use out of them. Well-designed mirrors will also enhance your getting-ready experience with their stabilized bases and distortion-resistant glass.
Brightness Levels: A lighted makeup mirror's main purpose is to make finding the perfect lighting easy. But, not every model offers the same amount of brightness and hue settings. If you're someone that prioritizes customization, you'll want to opt for a vanity mirror that offers a range of lighting settings. There are options that also allow you to personalize the warmth and dim.
Magnification: Getting a closer look at your face will ultimately help you achieve more flawless makeup, which is why it's best to opt for a lighted mirror that has enhanced magnification. Depending on the model you've chosen, it could have a separate mirror that detaches from the base so you can get a closer look. Or, the mirror will have various panels with different magnification levels. They typically range from 2x to 10x magnification, with the latter being the most intense.
Special Features: A lighted makeup mirror can be equipped with an array of special features to improve your overall experience. Pricier options will have Bluetooth compatibility so you can connect your smart devices to the unit and use it as a speaker, record videos, and take selfies. Others offer additional storage for your favorite cosmetics products, and some can even be used as portable chargers. Oftentimes, the more features it has, the more it will cost.
How We Tested Lighted Makeup Mirrors
We PEOPLE Tested 11 lighted makeup mirrors. First, we carefully evaluated their size, weight, shape, and portability. Then, came the fun part: doing our makeup. We got ready with the lighted makeup mirrors in different room settings in order to get an accurate understanding of its bulb strength and glass clarity, paying close attention to whether or not the lights created a shadow or the mirror had a distorted reflection. To test their durability, we dropped each mirror to see if they withstood any scratches or irreparable damage.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.