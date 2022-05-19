The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors We Tested in Our Lab

This lighted makeup mirror's attachments are what make it stand out among the rest. It comes with a 10x magnification mirror that gives you an impressively in-depth look at your pores, brows, and lashes, plus a magnetic phone holder so you can take selfies, record yourself, or follow along with a makeup tutorial. The mirror even has a Bluetooth selfie option so you can nail the perfect pose and get the best lighting. There are magnetic holders that allow you to securely attach the vanity mirror to a bigger mirror if you can't sacrifice the counter space.