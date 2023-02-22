Keep reading for our honest reviews and top picks of the best products from Kylie Skin.

"Each launch for Kylie Skin is designed with a specific purpose in mind and formulated with carefully selected ingredients that help improve and support the skin's healthy appearance," Jenner tells PEOPLE. "I've always been passionate about skincare, and my routine has evolved, especially now that I'm a mom — I have less time to do my full makeup routine, so I want to ensure my skin is as clear and glowy as possible!"

While Kylie Skin's celebrity attachment and trendy, millennial-pink packaging drew immediate buzz, the thoughtful formulations and focus on efficacy have been the driving force behind the brand's success and growth.

Kylie Skin was a natural next step when it launched in May 2019. As with Jenner's other business endeavors, the brand is promoted primarily through her social media platforms, where millions of loyal fans can not only get sneak peeks of the newest products, but see them in action courtesy of the founder herself. Just a few months after the initial launch, Kylie Skin landed a deal with Ulta, and in November 2019, Jenner sold a 51 percent stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, a beauty conglomerate that also includes legacy brands such as Covergirl, OPI, and Rimmel.

From the moment that Kylie Lip Kits sold out in record numbers in 2015, it was clear that Kylie Jenner was going to make her mark on the beauty industry. The reality star-turned-mogul's foray into beauty quickly rebranded to Kylie Cosmetics, an ever-growing empire that now features everything from trendsetting makeup to luxurious bath products.

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Whether you wear makeup or not, cleansing your skin is necessary for removing dirt, oil, and SPF. Finding a product that strikes the perfect balance of cleansing without stripping can be difficult, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash lathers up for a deep clean but contains ingredients like glycerin, a humectant that helps retain your skin's moisture. "The Foaming Face Wash was actually the first product I created because I knew exactly what I wanted — a luxurious formula that leaves skin feeling clean and hydrated, without stripping it of its natural moisture," Jenner tells PEOPLE. This gentle yet effective cleanser can be used both morning and night; simply apply one pump onto wet skin and massage in circular motions before rinsing with warm water. Jenner may be a fan of the 10-second face wash (in her tutorial that went viral), but derms recommend at least 30 to 60 seconds for proper cleaning. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 5 oz. | Key ingredients: Glycerin, coconut-based surfactants | Best for: Hydrating, moisturizing, smoothing Kylie Skin Eye Cream

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta If you've ever felt like eye cream is an unnecessary part of your skincare routine, you probably just haven't found the right formula. In addition to soothing, hydrating ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil, Kylie Skin Eye Cream features caffeine to fight puffiness and vitamin C to brighten.The standout feature, though, is the tube's slanted tip that allows for precise and gentle application. Though it's not a benefit explicitly stated by the brand, this writer (hi!) has found that the muted yellow color of the product itself acts as a color corrector for my dark circles. Nourishing but not too heavy, this eye cream is great for morning and evening use. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 0.57 oz. | Key ingredients: Caffeine, green tea and pomegranate extracts, a potent form of vitamin C (Ethyl Ascorbic acid & Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate), shea butter, jojoba seed oil | Best for: Brightening, hydrating, reducing puffiness and dark circles, improving fine lines and wrinkles Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Finding a great moisturizer is like finding a perfect pair of jeans — most of the time, it feels impossible, but once you finally do, it's life-changing. Both are also everyday staples, so it's important to choose something you'll want to reach for again and again. Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer does what many others claim but never really seem to live up to in that it's truly made for all skin types. It has a silky smooth consistency that instantly hydrates and plumps but never feels greasy, plus there is no pilling or overwhelming fragrance. You can use this moisturizer in the morning, evening, or anytime your skin needs a boost of hydration. It also works great as a makeup primer or as a base for self-tanner. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1.75 oz. | Key ingredients: Shea butter, sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid), banana leaf extract, oat bran and orange peel extracts, glycerin | Best for: Hydrating, moisturizing, nourishing, softening Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta We all want glowing skin, andVitamin C is a go-to ingredient for lit-from-within radiance. Kylie Skin's formula not only contains a potent form of the glow-boosting vitamin but also has glycerin and safflower seed oil to help retain the skin's moisture. Vitamin C works to boost collagen and protect the skin from free radicals, but if you're experiencing dullness or texture, it can be particularly helpful. All you need is a single pump of this silky serum to see an marked glow all over. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.7 oz. | Key ingredients: Vitamin C, camellia oleifera leaf | Best for: Brightening, moisturizing Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Toners can be used for various reasons, but Kylie Skin's best-selling formula targets clogged pores and balances skin while giving a boost of hydration. Interestingly enough, there isn't actually any vanilla or milk in the Vanilla Milk Toner. As clarified on the product page, vanilla refers to the scent, while milk refers to the rich, milky consistency. This toner is gentle enough to be used every day and doesn't contain any alcohol, so even sensitive skin types can benefit from this product. For best results, use the toner after washing your face and before your moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 8 oz. | Key ingredients: Squalane, sodium hyaluronate, apple fruit extract, avocado oil | Best for: Balancing, hydrating, moisturizing, softening Kylie Skin Hydrating Face Mask

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Serums and moisturizers may not be enough for extra-dry skin types. Enter Hydrating face masks, which can help provide that extra moisture needed to plump and soothe dry skin. For an ultra-hydrating treat, Kylie Skin's Hydrating Face Mask offers a hearty dose of nourishment from barrier-repairing ingredients like shea butter, niacinamide, and vitamin E. As a bonus, this can be used as a leave-on mask or overnight moisturizer. Apply to the skin for 10-15 minutes and rinse for a quick replenishing treatment or leave it on overnight for even deeper hydration. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 3 oz. | Key ingredients: Shea butter, niacinamide, vitamin E | Best for: Hydrating, soothing Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Lip scrubs are the secret weapon for getting a soft and smooth pout. Dry, flaky lips are no match for Kylie Skin Lip Scrub. The sugar-based scrub gently buffs away dead skin while jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and vitamin E lock in hydration and leave lips soft and nourished. This product is an excellent prep step if you plan on wearing matte or long-wearing lipsticks, as it creates a smooth surface for flawless application. The 8 Best Lip Scrubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 0.35 oz. | Key ingredients: Sucrose, jojoba seed oil, shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil, vitamin E | Best for: Exfoliating, softening, hydrating Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Ulta Buy on Kyliecosmetics.com Buy on Ulta Covering yourself in rich moisturizers might feel nice on dry skin, but to really hydrate, you need a humectant like hyaluronic acid, which helps your skin retain moisture. Kylie Skin's Hyaluronic Acid Serum also featuresthe powerhouse ingredient niacinamide for brightening as well as rice bran water to soothe stressed skin. Morning or night, this serum will be a welcome addition to any skincare routine. Use a few drops on freshly cleansed skin followed by your favorite moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.7 oz. | Key ingredients: Tri-molecular weight HA complex, niacinamide, rice bran water, snow algae, palmitoyl tripeptide-38 (a form of vitamin A) | Best for: Hydrating, soothing, rejuvenating Kylie Skin Lip Oil